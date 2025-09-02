Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMW5 | ISIN: CA6823108759 | Ticker-Symbol: ONYN
Berlin
02.09.25 | 08:47
0,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 15:10 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.: Oncolytics Biotech Provides Updated Clinical Safety Data for Pelareorep, Including Across Multiple Gastrointestinal Tumors

Data continue to demonstrate a favorable safety profile for pelareorep across multiple indications and in combination with multiple treatments

Updated clinical data now account for over 300 gastrointestinal cancer patients, including patients from the GOBLET study, demonstrating pelareorep's potential as a platform therapy

Intravenously administered pelareorep continues to show clinical benefit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCY) ("Oncolytics" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing pelareorep, today provided an updated safety analysis of pelareorep, which has been administered in over 1,200 patients, including over 300 patients with various gastrointestinal tumors.

A previous analysis of safety data from studies involving pelareorep (link to the poster) in combination with multiple therapies in over 500 patients concluded that the most frequent adverse events were Grade 1 and 2 fever, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Additionally, Grade 3 or 4 adverse events associated with chemotherapy do not appear to be modified by adding pelareorep to the treatment regimen. An updated analysis involving patients who received at least one intravenous dose of pelareorep demonstrates the existing favorable safety profile of pelareorep in combination with numerous treatment regimens across multiple tumor types.

"With over 1,200 patients dosed and a consistent safety profile, pelareorep represents one of the most de-risked immunotherapies that is not already approved as a treatment option in gastrointestinal tumors," said Jared Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics. "As we move forward to registration-enabled studies, we are confident the safety data will be a positive characteristic for regulators and potential partners."

To date, over 300 gastrointestinal cancer patients across 8 clinical studies have received pelareorep. It has been evaluated in combination with new treatment regimens like modified FOLFIRINOX in metastatic pancreatic cancer and in other tumor types, including colorectal cancer and anal cancer. The most common adverse events associated with pelareorep in patients with gastrointestinal tumors are flu-like symptoms and neutropenia.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered double-stranded RNA immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in multiple first-line pancreatic cancer studies, two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer, and early-phase studies in anal and colorectal cancer. It induces anti-cancer immune responses by converting immunologically "cold" tumors "hot" through the activation of innate and adaptive immune responses.

The Company is advancing pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy and/or checkpoint inhibitors in metastatic pancreatic and breast cancers, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA, and other gastrointestinal tumors. Oncolytics is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate development and maximize commercial impact. For more about Oncolytics, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com or follow the Company on social media on LinkedIn and on X @oncolytics.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential, mechanism of action and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; its upcoming milestones; its plans with respect to shareholder communications; its plan to continue actively pursuing strategic partnerships; its goals, strategies and objectives; and its belief in the clinical promise of pelareorep in mPDAC and other gastrointestinal cancers. In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory outcomes, trial execution, financial resources, access to capital markets, and market dynamics. Please refer to Oncolytics' public filings with securities regulators in the United States and Canada for more information. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact
Jon Patton
Director of IR & Communication
[email protected]

Investor Relations for Oncolytics
 Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
[email protected]

Media Contact for Oncolytics
 Owen Blaschak
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408622/5486300/Oncolytics_Biotech_Inc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.