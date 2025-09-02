India deployed 2.8 GW of rooftop solar in January-June 2025, up 155% from 1.1 GW a year earlier, according to Mercom India.From pv magazine India India added 2.8 GW of rooftop solar in the first half of 2025, a 155% increase from 1.1 GW a year earlier, according to Mercom India's "Q2 2025 Rooftop Solar Market Report." Of the total, 1.6 GW was installed in the second quarter, up 119% from 731 MW in the second quarter of 2024. Mercom said growth was driven by cleared registration backlogs, the commissioning of new systems, and upgrades to the PM Surya Ghar portal. In Q2 2025, rooftop solar capacity ...

