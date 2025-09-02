Propanc Biopharma, Inc.: Propanc Biopharma Announces Plan to Acquire $100 Million of Ethereum

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced a plan to acquire $100 million of Ethereum over the next 12 months. The asset purchase of Ethereum will enhance a multi-faceted corporate strategy of cryptocurrency exposure, pharmaceutical drug development and asset acquisition within the Company's key focus area of biotechnology to improve human health and society. The strategic purchase of Ethereum provides a significant opportunity to diversify assets, realize potential value, address current cash flow needs of the Company during the pre-revenue stage and help to accelerate future revenue growth potential by investing into the Company's core assets to commercialization, whilst also identifying new opportunities to expand its IP portfolio through acquisition.

The cumulative gains for Bitcoin since 2011 are more than 20,000,000%, significantly more than the Nasdaq 100 and US Large Caps, which had returns of 541% and 282%, respectively (https://www.bitcoinmagazinepro.com). On an annualized scale, Bitcoin returned 230% - 10x higher than the Nasdaq 100, the second-best performing asset class (https://wazoplus.com). During the same period, large U.S. Caps recorded an annualized return of 14%, high-yield bonds gained 5.4%, and gold returned 1.5% (https://www.bitcoinmagazinepro.com). All compelling reasons to consider an asset diversification strategy to accelerate growth, address potential cash flow issues on the path to commercialization of the Company's core IP assets and at the same time deliver potential short-term and long-term value for shareholders. Compared to traditional investments, Ethereum's 5-year return has been significantly higher as well (https://tickeron.com):

Ethereum vs. traditional assets (approx. 5-year returns)

Ethereum (ETH): 1,000%+

S&P 500: 86%

Nasdaq: 305%

Dow Jones: 147%

Russell 2000: 80%



"These returns have captured the Board's attention and consequently, we plan to be among the few biotechnology companies leveraging cryptocurrency to enhance shareholder returns whilst aggressively developing our existing drug pipeline and pursuing an accretive acquisition strategy," said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer.

"Furthermore, we believe Ethereum has several advantages over Bitcoin. For example, it can support smart contracts and decentralized applications (Dapps) making it a more versatile platform than a digital currency. Additionally, Ethereum's transition to a 'proof of stake' consensus mechanism allows for faster, and more energy-efficient transactions, compared to Bitcoin's 'proof of work' system. This is why the Propanc Board has decided to pursue Ethereum as the centerpiece of its asset diversification strategy in consultation with our advisors."

Ray Youssef, CEO of crypto marketplace NoOnes, was quoted by Yahoo Finance explaining that Ethereum lets anyone - whether it's a crypto project, a factory, an artist, an influencer - create their own token and thus their own community and incentivize communities with an economy.

Mr. Nathanielsz added, ""Tokenization on Ethereum offers significant advantages, including enhanced liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets, global accessibility through fractional ownership, increased security and transparency via its blockchain, and greater cost and transaction efficiency. Ethereum's position as a leading, highly adopted platform for tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs) further amplifies these benefits. We view tokenization as Ethereum's 'killer app' and believe Ethereum has greater utility than Bitcoin. That distinct advantage is why firms like BitMine and SharpLink Gaming have increasingly been raising capital to buy Ethereum. As part of our asset diversification strategy, we also intend to use most of our proceeds raised towards holding Ethereum and the remainder to pay pharmaceutical drug development costs, well as pursuing IP asset acquisition opportunities for biotech."

Since listing on the Nasdaq on August 15th, Mr. Nathanielsz has been evaluating this strategic corporate action but has long harbored the desire to utilize the Company's corporate structure to accelerate its growth potential. Propanc Biopharma Inc. is the parent Delaware Company of the wholly owned subsidiary, Propanc Pty Ltd, a private entity incorporated in Melbourne, Australia, in 2007, where the IP portfolio currently resides. This facilitates a more flexible structure and enables the parent Delaware entity to act as a holding company whilst commercializing and spinning off key IP assets in the future.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

