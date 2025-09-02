Abits Group Inc Reports Amended Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Half of 2025

Hong Kong, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abits Group Inc (NASDAQ: ABTS) today announced it has recently made certain corrections to its unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025 that were announced on August 13, 2025.

The items that were corrected were the number of the Company's authorized shares and the number of issued and outstanding shares as of June 30, 2025. A note describing these changes as a result of the reverse split that was effected on March 10, 2025 is included as Note 5 to the amended financial statements. All other financial figures, including the loss for the period of six months to June 30, 2025 and the loss per share remain unchanged.

The amended unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025 are attached to this press release.

ABITS GROUP INC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of As of Note June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,143 $ 1,118,929 Receivable and other receivables 492,791 398,707 Accounts prepaid 50,000 160,000 Total current assets 687,934 1,677,636 Digital assets 1 1,964,090 257,753 Property, equipment and vehicles 2 10,844,606 9,435,908 TOTAL ASSETS 13,496,630 11,371,297 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Other payables and accruals $ 845,206 $ 990,346 Loan 3 2,625,000 - Total Liabilities 3,470,206 990,346 Shareholders' Equity Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 333,333 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively* 5 $ 5,050 $ 5,050 Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 2,369,995 and 2,370,139 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively* 5 35,554 35,554 Additional paid-in capital 89,290,193 89,290,193 Accumulated deficit (79,158,170 ) (78,803,383 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (146,203 ) (146,463 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 10,026,424 10,380,951 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 13,496,630 $ 11,371,297

* Retrospectively restated for the one-for-fifteen share consolidation effected on March 10, 2025.

ABITS GROUP INC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Note June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue 4 $ 3,995,558 $ 3,669,627 Direct costs of revenue (1,856,866 ) (1,647,732 ) Profit from operations 2,138,692 2,021,895 General and administrative expenses (1,133,589 ) (1,119,138 ) Depreciation (1,619,905 ) (1,274,029 ) Fair value changes of digital assets 364,800 357,308 Loss before interest and taxes (250,002 ) (13,964 ) Interest expense 3 (90,000 ) - Loss before tax (340,002 ) (13,964 ) Income taxes (14,785 ) - Loss after tax (354,787 ) (13,964 ) Foreign exchange adjustment 260 (17,382 ) Comprehensive loss for the period $ (354,527 ) $ (31,346 ) Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share 5 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.013 ) Basic and diluted average number of ordinary shares outstanding* 5 2,369,995 2,369,995

* Retrospectively restated for the one-for-fifteen share consolidation effected on March 10, 2025.

ABITS GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES TO STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accumulated Preferred Shares* Ordinary Shares* Additional

paid-in Accumulated other

comprehensive Number Amount Number Amount capital deficit income Total Balance, December 31, 2023 333,333 5,050 2,370,139 35,554 89,290,193 (77,893,723 ) (124,414 ) 11,312,660 Net loss for the year - - - - - (909,660 ) - (909,660 ) Foreign exchange adjustment - - - - - - (22,049 ) (22,049 ) Fractional share redemption (144 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 333,333 5,050 2,369,995 35,554 89,290,193 (78,803,383 ) (146,463 ) 10,380,951 Net loss for the period - - - - - (354,787 ) - (354,787 ) Foreign exchange adjustment - - - - - - 260 260 Balance, June 30, 2025 333,333 5,050 2,369,995 35,554 89,290,193 (79,158,170 ) (146,203 ) 10,026,424

* Retrospectively restated for the one-for-fifteen share consolidation effected on March 10, 2025.

ABITS GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the

Six Months Ended For the

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net loss for the period $ (354,787 ) $ (13,964 ) Adjustment to reconcile cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of property, equipment and vehicles 1,619,905 1,274,028 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, other receivables and prepaid 15,916 403,544 Other payable and accruals (145,140 ) (84,909 ) Digital assets (1,706,337 ) (352,026 ) Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (570,443 ) 1,226,673 Cash from Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment and vehicles (3,028,603 ) (1,696,907 ) Net cash used in investing activities: (3,028,603 ) (1,696,907 ) Cash from financing activities: Loan from a third party 3,000,000 - Repayments of loan (375,000 ) - Net cash generated from financing activities 2,625,000 - Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 260 (17,382 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (973,786 ) (487,616 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,118,929 884,199 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 145,143 $ 396,583

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

ABITS GROUP INC

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Digital assets

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 BTC Number Value Number Value Stock of bitcoins at the beginning of the year 2.58 246,136 16.41 693,389 Mined during the year 40.27 3,859,668 100.55 6,570,519 Exchanged for USD (23.54 ) (2,180,105 ) (97.59 ) (6,360,675 ) Exchanged for USDT (3.61 ) (326,409 ) (16.79 ) (1,180,595 ) Change in fair value of Bitcoin - 364,800 - 523,498 Stock of bitcoins at the end of the year 15.70 $ 1,964,090 2.58 $ 246,136 USDC (one unit = one dollar) Balance brought forward: - - - 320,458 Exchange for USD - - - (45,168 ) Exchange for USDT - - - (5,437 ) Procurement of equipment and expenses - - - (269,853 ) Balance carried forward: - - - - USDT (one unit = one dollar) Balance brought forward: - 11,617 - 180,310 Proceeds from exchange of USD and USDC - 2,381,843 - 421,254 Proceeds from exchange of bitcoins - 326,409 - 1,180,595 Procurement of equipment and expenses - (2,719,869 ) - (1,770,542 ) Proceeds from sale of used equipment - - - - Balance carried forward: - - - 11,617 - $ 1,964,090 - $ 257,753



2. Property, equipment and vehicles

Cost: Land Plant Equipment Vehicles Total Balance, January 1, 2025 $ 1,896,291 $ 2,384,687 $ 8,127,643 $ 133,308 $ 12,541,929 Additions - 128,390 2,900,215 - 3,028,605 Balance, June 30, 2025 $ 1,896,291 $ 2,513,077 $ 11,027,858 $ 133,308 $ 15,570,534 Depreciation: Balance, January 1, 2025 $ 526,079 $ 2,458,739 $ 121,205 $ 3,106,023 Charge for the period 243,477 1,364,325 12,103 1,619,905 Balance, June 30, 2025 - $ 769,556 $ 3,823,064 $ 133,308 $ 4,725,928 Net book value: Balance, January 1, 2025 $ 1,896,291 $ 1,858,609 $ 5,668,904 $ 12,103 $ 9,435,907 Balance, June 30, 2025 $ 1,896,291 $ 1,743,521 $ 7,204,794 - $ 10,844,606



3. Loan and interest expense

In March 2025, the Company took a loan of $ 3.0 million, with interest at a simple rate of 12% per annum. The loan is repayable in 24 equal instalments and is secured on all the assets of the Company's mining site at Duff, Tennessee. The interest expense for the period to June 30, 2025 is $90,000 (2024: Nil.

4. Revenue

2025-1H 2024-1H Bitcoin Operations (1) 3,859,669 3,669,236 Hosting income from third parties (2) 135,889 - 3,995,558 3,669,236



(1) The output of bitcoins during the first half year of 2025 is 40.27 coins (2024-1H:61.53 coins).

(2) The Company began providing hosting services to third parties and charging a service fee from July 1, 2024.

5. Shareholders' Equity

Preferred Shares

On February 13, 2025, the board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of the Company approved to change the maximum number of preferred shares the Company was authorized to issue from 50,000,000 preferred shares, par value $0.00101 each, to an unlimited number of preferred shares, no par value each, and to amend and restate the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, as amended, to reflect the changes.

On February 13, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a share consolidation of the Company's preferred shares at the ratio of one-for-fifteen with an effective date of February 17, 2025.

Ordinary Shares

On February 13, 2025, the Board of Directors approved to change the maximum number of ordinary shares the Company was authorized to issue from 150,000,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 each, to an unlimited number of ordinary shares of no par value each, and to amend and restate the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, as amended, to reflect the changes.

On February 13, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a share consolidation of the Company's ordinary shares at the ratio of one-for-fifteen with an effective date of February 17, 2025. On March 18, 2025, the Company paid cash to certain minor shareholders and cancelled 144 ordinary shares due to share consolidation reconciliation.

All historical share and per share amounts in these financial statements have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the share consolidations.

