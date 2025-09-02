Nordicus Partners Corporation Applies to Uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market

BEVERLY HILLS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) ("Nordicus" or the "Company"), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, announces it has applied to uplist its common stock (the "Common Stock") to the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The Common Stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB Market until the uplisting is approved.

"We are pleased to announce our application to uplist our shares on Nasdaq," said Henrik Rouf, Nordicus' Chief Executive Officer. "Following the completion of two acquisitions last year, and with the advancement of our proprietary drug development pipeline in periodontitis and oral leukoplakia, we believe the time is right to move to a globally recognized exchange. A Nasdaq listing will not only provide greater visibility and liquidity for our shareholders, but also strengthen our ability to attract institutional investors and access capital on more favorable terms to accelerate the growth of our business."

The listing of Nordicus' Common Stock on Nasdaq is subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing criteria and requirements. We are confident that Nordicus will meet all applicable listing criteria and requirements, but no assurance can be given that such application will be approved or that such listing will be completed. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB under its current symbol NORD pending approval of a Nasdaq listing.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , X, Threads and BlueSky .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "confident" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition, prospects of being listed on Nasdaq and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.