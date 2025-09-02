Action Against Hunger Staff Member Injured in a Settler Attack As the Organization Warns of Increased Violence Across the West Bank

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Action Against Hunger

Published by Action Against Hunger. Contact media@actionagainsthunger.org for inquiries.

On August 24th, an Action Against Hunger staff member was seriously injured by masked settlers while tending to his land with family in Hebron Governorate. The attack resulted in hospitalization and extensive property damage.

Settler violence in the West Bank has rapidly increased since October 2023. Since January 2025, over 1,000 settler attacks have been documented in 230 communities, with 11 Palestinians killed and over 700 injured. The total number of incidents involving settlers since 2024 reached 2,374.

On August 24, 2025, an Action Against Hunger staff member was seriously injured by masked settlers while tending to his land with his family in the Hebron Governorate in the West Bank. The attack occurred outside of working hours and resulted in hospitalization, as well as extensive property damage. This incident is not isolated, but rather exemplifies the alarming escalation of settler violence, which has been observed as increasing in both frequency and severity since October 2023.

Data from the UN and OCHA reveal that the settler attacks have risen steeply in the West Bank since October 2023, with over 1,000 attacks in 230 communities since the beginning of 2025, resulting in the death of 11 Palestinians, and injury of at least 700 others. Since 2024, settler violence incidents have amassed to 2,374.

The attack was conducted by seven armed and masked settlers and was only stopped after nearby neighbors came to the area. "Before I could even address the settlers, they began attacking us with pipes. I could not defend myself," he recalled. He sustained serious injuries to the head, resulting in internal bleeding which took multiple days of hospitalization to remedy. He has since returned home and is now healing.

"There is a nearby settlement that wants to expand into our land," he explained. "Unfortunately, we have confrontations with settlers frequently, but most were verbal. This time was different."

Action Against Hunger has operated across the occupied Palestinian territory for over twenty years, bearing witness to the growing challenges faced by Palestinian communities in the West Bank, including the additional pressure attacks like these put on Palestinian communities to flee in search of safety. "Every day gets worse," said one staff member who works closely with communities supported by Action Against Hunger supported across the West Bank. "There are too many incidents which happen on a daily basis. And each is more brutal than the last. Some days, we cannot even address how many incidents we receive." Since January 2025, at least 926 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced as a result of settler violence and access restrictions.

Action Against Hunger stands in support of our colleague and his family, reaffirming our commitment to uphold the right of Palestinian communities in the West Bank to remain on their land. "Why should I fear tending to my land?" the injured Action Against Hunger staff member asks, explaining his fear for the safety of himself, his family, and the prospect of returning to his land after this attack. "Why am I driven away from it?"

***

Action Against Hunger has been operating in the occupied Palestinian territory since 2002, providing support to vulnerable communities and responding to the urgent needs of internally displaced persons.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-against-hunger-staff-member-injured-in-a-settler-attack-a-1067814