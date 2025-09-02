Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Flowable, a leader in intelligent business automation solutions, has been recognized in The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software, Q3 2025. The report states that Flowable's DPA platform incorporates a standards-based approach developed on top of Flowable's open-source APIs. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth, strengthening its presence across various industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector.





Flowable



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/264481_a11b5a9c54c0eb87_001full.jpg

Flowable believes this recognition reinforces their ability to help enterprises manage complex, high-value processes with the precision and governance of today's market demand.

Driving a New Era of Digital Process Automation

The Forrester Wave is one of the industry's most trusted market research frameworks, designed to help technology leaders evaluate vendors based on their product strength, strategy, and market presence. Flowable believes its inclusion highlights a growing market shift away from closed, feature-heavy platforms toward open, standards-driven solutions that deliver AI responsibly.

For Flowable, this recognition reflects Flowable's commitment to enabling enterprises that require precision in orchestration, compliance-ready automation, and freedom from vendor lock-in.





Flowable



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/264481_a11b5a9c54c0eb87_002full.jpg

Forward Momentum: Building the Next Wave of Digital Process Automation

Flowable's recognition in the Forrester Wave marks a defining moment for the company and its customers. As enterprises continue to adopt standards-based and governance-driven automation, Flowable is well-positioned to deliver lasting value and drive measurable transformation across global markets. Flowable believes the acknowledgment from Forrester validates their vision and highlights its role in shaping the future of digital process automation.

Access the full report here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About Flowable

Flowable is a leading provider of intelligent business automation solutions that enable enterprises to deliver digital transformation with precision, scalability, and compliance. The platform combines native support for open standards, governance-first AI, and transparent pricing to give organizations the confidence to automate critical processes. Flowable collaborates with enterprises in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and public sectors to unlock the full potential of their operations.

