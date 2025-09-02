ITR Concession Company LLC: ITRCC Partners with INDOT's Safe Zones Initiative to Launch Speed Control Pilot Program on the Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is proud to announce its partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) on Safe Zones , the agency's worksite speed control pilot program, on the ITR in Steuben County. The program will go live on or after Monday, September 15, between mile markers 142 and143 near Fremont, Indiana.

This collaborative effort marks a major step in enhancing safety for both road workers and customers traveling through work zones. The system uses truck-mounted speed detection devices to monitor vehicle speeds as drivers pass through the designated work zone. When a vehicle is detected traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit, the system captures a photo of the vehicle's rear license plate and violation notices are sent by mail.

"At ITRCC, safety is one of our core values. We are continuously improving our safety innovations both internally and externally. Our customers, employees, and contractors deserve to travel and work in an environment where risks are minimized," said an ITRCC executive. "By working with INDOT's Safe Zones program, we're reinforcing safe driving behavior through accountability and awareness. With your help, we can get everyone home safely."

Indiana Safe Zones, operated by INDOT, is a state-authorized program designed to reduce speeding in active work zones using automated speed enforcement. Across existing sites, the program has demonstrated approximately 70% reduction in excessive speeding, contributing to a goal of safer road conditions.

The speed control pilot coincides with active construction under ITRCC's Pavement for Superior Highway (PUSH) 4.0 project, which spans between mile markers 123 and 157. ITRCC and Reith Riley crews are currently working throughout this stretch to improve roadway quality and infrastructure reliability.

"Our team works just feet away from live traffic every day," said Bob Montel, Safety Director of Reith Riley Construction. "Having this technology in place provides another line of defense-it's not just about compliance, it's about giving workers the confidence that they're being protected by the systems around them."

Safe Zones was authorized by the Indiana General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session through House Enrolled Act 1015. By statute, the program may be active at up to four sites at any given time. The program aims to protect the lives of motorists and road workers by slowing drivers down and reducing crashes in work zones. To learn more about Indiana Safe Zones, including active locations and answers to frequently asked questions, visit SafeZonesIN.com.

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

