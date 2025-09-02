Anzeige
VETCOMM US: VetComm CEO Kate Monroe Pays Off Injured Air Force Veteran's GoFundMe After Horrific Car Accident

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / In an extraordinary act of compassion and leadership, Marine Corps veteran and VetComm CEO Kate Monroe has paid off the GoFundMe fundraiser for Staff Sergeant Veronica Chacon, an injured Air Force reservist and mother of twin girls, after visiting her at home in San Diego.

On July 27, Chacon and her daughters were struck by an uninsured 18-year-old driver in a devastating crash. Chacon suffered two broken legs, while her daughters sustained serious injuries, including internal bleeding, a broken nose, and a dislocated shoulder.

Moved by their plight, Monroe visited the family personally, bringing a gift basket of toys and essentials. During the visit, she pulled up Chacon's GoFundMe page and paid off the balance in full, ensuring that immediate medical costs were covered.

Monroe also pledged to provide ongoing caregiver support, food deliveries, and assistance with Chacon's VA disability claim, underscoring VetComm's mission to stand with veterans in their greatest time of need.

"Nobody matters more to me than our veterans and their families," said Monroe. "When I saw Veronica and her daughters' situation, I knew I had to act. This isn't charity-it's duty."

The story has already gained significant local and national traction, with coverage by both ABC10 News and Fox5 San Diego.

Chacon's GoFundMe fundraiser remains active for those who wish to contribute to her long recovery journey: Sgt Chacon's Fundraiser Link

About VETCOMM

Founded by Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VetComm US is a veteran-first organization dedicated to helping service members and their families navigate the VA disability claims process. Through personalized assistance, national advocacy, and education, VetComm empowers veterans to access the benefits they earned through service.

Media Contact:
Rob Garcia
619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com

SOURCE: VETCOMM US



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vetcomm-ceo-kate-monroe-pays-off-injured-air-force-veterans-gofu-1067853

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
