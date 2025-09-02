DJ Moody's bestätigt IFS-Rating der Allianz mit Aa2 - Ausblick stabil
DOW JONES--Die Allianz SE genießt bei Moody's eine gleichbleibende Bonität. Wie die Ratingagentur mitteilte, hat sie das IFS-Rating (Insurance Financial Strength) mit Aa2 bestätigt. Der Ausblick ist stabil. Die Analysten heben insbesondere die starke Positionierung, die breite geografische Aufstellung, die sehr hohe finanzielle Flexibilität und die sehr gute Kapitalausstattung der Allianz hervor.
Kontakt zum Autor: unternehmen.de@dowjones.com
DJG/mgo/cln
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 02, 2025 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
© 2025 Dow Jones News