CMG Financial's Charlie Rogers Named a HousingWire Vanguard

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Charlie Rogers, EVP, Head of Production for CMG Financial, one of the nation's top mortgage lenders, has been recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. The HousingWire Vanguard Awards program honors business leaders who have become experts in their respective fields and whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day.

"The 2025 HousingWire Vanguards exemplify what it means to lead with vision and resilience," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. "These leaders aren't just driving growth within their organizations; they're shaping the future of housing itself. Their achievements reflect the innovation, adaptability, and commitment required to thrive in today's rapidly evolving market."

Over his 20+ year career, Charlie has served in key executive roles across banking and lending institutions, steadily shaping origination strategy, operational innovation, and talent development. Since joining CMG Financial in 2015, Charlie has been the driving force behind the company's record-breaking production growth, the guiding hand throughout market volatility, and the innovative mind curating solutions for every borrower's needs. Over the past 10 years, he has built one of the industry's highest-performing and most resilient retail infrastructures - all while championing emotionally intelligent leadership that empowers teams and elevates client outcomes.

Under Charlie's guidance, CMG Home Loans grew total production by 31% year-over-year from 2023 to 2024, and by 27% in the first half of 2025 alone. His ability to lead through economic headwinds is matched by his people-first approach. He consistently aligns customer, employee, and investor priorities to achieve both business growth and lasting impact.

"Charlie has been one of the most impactful leaders I've had the privilege of working alongside," said Chris George, CEO and President of CMG Financial. "The growth we've seen under his leadership is remarkable, but what I value most is the culture he's helped build: one rooted in trust, accountability, and care for people. He combines vision and discipline with humility and heart - which is a rare thing in our industry. I'm proud to call him both a colleague and a friend and thrilled he's getting the recognition he deserves."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org, www.cmghomeloans.com) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments, and real estate market participants, as well as financial market professionals. With over 10 million annual unique visitors, HousingWire is the community for mortgage and housing professionals to engage and connect. Industry decision-makers rely on us to Move Markets Forward.

