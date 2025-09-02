Farmingdale, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Each year, Long Island homeowners face thousands of dollars in unexpected repair costs caused by storm damage, ice dams, and roof leaks. To help families get ahead of the season, All American Home Improvement, Inc., a fourth-generation Long Island roofing contractor, has launched its Fall Roof Inspection Program. The service offers homeowners a comprehensive 18-Point Roof Inspection Checklist for just $149, covering every major component of an asphalt shingle roof.

All American Home Improvement launches fall roof inspections

A Seasonal Service Built Around Prevention

Autumn is the ideal time to schedule a professional roof inspection. Shifting weather brings heavy rain, strong winds, and early frost, all of which put stress on older or storm-weakened roofs. What may look like a small issue-such as loose shingles, clogged gutters, or nail pops-can quickly become water intrusion or structural damage once snow arrives. The Fall Roof Inspection Program is designed to spot these problems early, giving homeowners clear recommendations before costly emergencies develop.

What the 18-Point Roof Inspection Covers

The 18-Point Roof Inspection is a thorough evaluation carried out by licensed roofing experts. It includes:

Shingle condition and granule wear

Flashing and chimney inspection

Ventilation and gutter system review

Roof valleys and drip edge checks

Attic decking, underlayment, and leak assessment

Structural integrity, storm damage, and signs of ice dams

This proactive approach helps identify small problems before they escalate, ensuring roofs are winter-ready and homeowners can avoid unexpected roof repair bills.

A Message from the Owner

"Too many homeowners wait until they see a ceiling stain or a leak before calling us, and by then the damage is already done," said Jeremy Olsen, owner of All American Home Improvement, Inc. "A seasonal inspection is about being proactive. For the price of a single service call, you can catch small problems like popped nails, loose flashing, or clogged gutters before they become thousands of dollars in water damage. It's not just about avoiding emergency repairs, it's about extending the life of your roof, keeping your energy bills under control, and knowing your family is safe when the next storm hits. That peace of mind is worth far more than the cost of the inspection."

Serving Long Island Homeowners Across Nassau & Suffolk Counties

All American Home Improvement, Inc. proudly serves homeowners across Long Island, NY, including major towns and cities such as:

Nassau County: Glen Cove, Hempstead, North Hempstead, Long Beach, Oyster Bay

Glen Cove, Hempstead, North Hempstead, Long Beach, Oyster Bay Suffolk County: Babylon, Brookhaven, East Hampton, Huntington, Islip, Riverhead, Smithtown,

Babylon, Brookhaven, East Hampton, Huntington, Islip, Riverhead, Smithtown, No matter where homeowners are located in Long Island, NY, they can count on All American Home Southampton, Southold etc. Improvement, Inc. for professional roofing services whether its high-quality siding, roof replacement or even emergency roof repairs which can be needed on an emergency basis.

About All American Home Improvement, Inc.

All American Home Improvement, Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned roofing contractor based in Farmingdale, NY. The company specializes in roof inspections, leak detection, roof repairs, full roof replacements, siding, and gutter systems. Fully licensed and insured, All American Home Improvement, Inc. is committed to protecting Long Island homes with quality workmanship and trusted local expertise.

