Milliken & Company: Polychim and Milliken partnership brings UL-validated PP resins to Europe for the first time

High-clarity grades with the UL ECV label now available for injection molding and thin wall injection molding applications

DUNKIRK, France, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polychim Industrie, a brand of Beaulieu International Group, and diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company today announced the introduction of two clarified polypropylene (PP) resin grades carrying a UL Environmental Claim Validation (ECV) label to Europe for the first time. Polychim utilized Milliken's Millad® NX® 8000 ECO additive solution to debut its HJ45XI and HS45XI high-clarity PP grades that enables up to10% less energy use during the molding process-verified savings that translate across the plastics value chain.

"Together with Polychim, we have successfully developed a resin that can reduce the energy required for producing injection molded parts," said Maria Di Nolfo, Europe Sales Director at Milliken. "We are excited to see Polychim become the first resin producer to introduce an innovative, UL-validated, high-performance formulation to the European market."

The UL ECV is a third-party testing program provided by UL Solutions, a global leader in applied sciences. A UL ECV label affirms that a product's claims have been independently verified by UL, which can help increase consumer confidence and overall brand credibility. Brand owners using PP resins clarified with Millad NX 8000 ECO can display a UL ECV label on their injection-molded parts.

"We are proud to introduce our UL-certified resin grades made with Milliken's Millad NX 8000 ECO clarifier," said Hery Randria, General Manager at Polychim. "These grades offer significant potential to reduce energy consumption during injection molding. Additionally, the Polychim site contributes to an environmental impact of just 1.0 kg of CO2 per kilogram of polypropylene produced. Together, these developments reinforce our dedication to sustainability and innovation in the European market."

Polychim's HJ45XI and HS45XI are enhanced with Millad clarifying agent, which provides excellent aesthetics and processing efficiency. The resins allow converters to achieve up to 10% energy and cost savings by processing the grades at lower temperatures and with shorter cycle times than similar products in the market. Both products are available in Europe now.

To learn more about Milliken plastic additives, visit www.milliken.com. To learn more about Polychim high-clarity PP grades, visit www.Polychim-industrie.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About Polychim

Polychim Industrie is a European producer of polypropylene (PP) which together with its Louisiana based sister company Pinnacle Polymers belongs to Beaulieu International Group. Located in Dunkirk on the northern coast of France, Polychim has specialized in homopolymer PP since its start up in 1990. Polychim PP has a wide variety of applications including bulked continuous filament (BCF) yarn, fiber, stretched tape, carpet backing and adhesive tapes. In addition to extrusion and compounding, Polychim PP is also used for injection molding for such items as food containers, cosmetic boxes, jars and bottles, or garden furniture. For more information, visit www.Polychim-industrie.com or www.bintg.com.

