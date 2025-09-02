Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 2 septembre/September 2025) - InnoCan Pharma Corporation has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every sixty-five (65) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 4,498,772 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on September 4, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

InnoCan Pharma Corporation a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour soixante-cinq (65) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 4 498 772 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 4 septembre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 5 SEPT 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 5 SEPT 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 8 SEPT 2025 Symbol/Symbole: INNO NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 45783P 50 8 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 45783P 50 8 5 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 45783P102/CA45783P1027

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)