Springs Window Fashions Acquires PowerShades to Expand Automation Capabilities and Strengthen CEDIA Channel Presence

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Springs Window Fashions ("Springs"), a manufacturer of custom window treatment solutions, has acquired substantially all the assets of Wideband Labs, LLC, dba PowerShades ("PowerShades"), a Missouri-based provider of smart motorized shades and automation technology. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PowerShades has earned a strong reputation for its performance-driven solutions, technical innovation, and deep expertise in the CEDIA (Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association) and HTI (home technology integration) markets. With this acquisition, Springs is expected to expand its presence in the automation category and enhance its offerings for both residential and commercial customers.

"PowerShades is an ideal fit for Springs," said Jason Bingham, CEO of Springs Window Fashions. "We believe their product innovation and channel specialization perfectly complement our strategy to deliver brilliant simplicity to our customers. Together, we believe we will accelerate innovation and expand market reach."

PowerShades will continue to operate as a separate business unit under the Springs portfolio and will remain headquartered in Joplin, MO. Their current leadership team, led by CEO Ryan Chacon, will remain in place.

"Springs brings operational scale and support that will allow PowerShades to grow faster while staying focused on innovation," said Chacon. "By incorporating PowerShades' technology into Springs' existing product line, we can expand our offerings, giving both our B2B and B2C customers more solutions for a broader range of applications."

The acquisition aligns with Springs' long-term strategy to lead in automation, provide the best experience for customers, and drive sustainable growth across all markets.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, is a manufacturer of custom window treatments. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Known for innovation, quality, and service, Springs is dedicated to its vision of "Inspiring Spaces, Brilliantly Simple." By prioritizing The Best Experience for its associates, customers, stakeholders, and communities, Springs Window Fashions remains committed to helping its customers enjoy incredible indoor and outdoor spaces. Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

About PowerShades

PowerShades, based in Joplin, Missouri, is a provider of custom motorized shading solutions for residential and commercial applications. PowerShades offers a full range of interior and exterior shading products with thousands of customizable options. By combining advanced technology with elegant design, PowerShades is committed to delivering quality, comfort, and energy efficiency to its customers. For more information, visit www.powershades.com.

