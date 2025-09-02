Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Each year, more than 15,000 families in the U.S. hear the words, "Your child has cancer." This September, in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is launching its Send Kids' Cancer Packing initiative.

The initiative shines a spotlight on one of the most important pediatric oncology breakthroughs in decades. For children with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-cell ALL), the most common type of childhood cancer, a recent clinical trial led by the Children's Oncology Group (COG) achieved a 96% disease-free survival rate using an immunotherapy called blinatumomab (Blina). Unlike traditional chemotherapy, Blina is delivered through a wearable backpack infusion over a 28-day cycle, allowing children to receive lifesaving treatment at home. The therapy has given families more hope, fewer hospital stays, and more time for kids to simply be kids-playing, learning, and living life on their terms.

St. Baldrick's has played a crucial role in making such advancements possible, granting over $101 million to the COG to date. This support has fueled a research ecosystem of scientists and advocates dedicated to finding safer, more effective treatments for children with cancer.

To honor this progress and accelerate the next breakthrough, St. Baldrick's invites volunteers nationwide to step into the story. Participants will commit to wearing a bright green St. Baldrick's backpack for 28 days or walking/running 28 miles, while fundraising to reach a $2,500 goal-representing the 2,500 children who will be diagnosed with B-cell ALL this year. Together, their efforts will raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, and help take childhood back from cancer.

The campaign spotlights the journeys of kids like Julia, Sal, Annie, and Matilda-each representing the urgent need for research and the hope it brings. Through their courage and resilience, these children are reclaiming the joys of childhood like returning to school, playing with friends, and pursuing their passions, while showing the life-changing impact of innovative treatments and continued investment in childhood cancer research.

Here's how supporters across the country can take action this September:

Take the Backpack Challenge: Wear the bright green backpack for 28 days or walk/run 28 miles. Fundraise: Set a goal of $2,500, honoring the 2,500 children diagnosed with B-cell ALL each year. Share Your Journey: Use SendKidsCancerPacking on social media to raise awareness.

Donate: Make a gift to support lifesaving research and help take childhood back from cancer.

Raise Awareness: Download these sharable graphics and encourage family, friends, and coworkers to participate or give.

To learn more about Send Kids' Cancer Packing, visit StBaldricks.org/Backpacks.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $368 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.

