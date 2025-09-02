Lantern, the data intelligence platform for private markets, today announced the appointment of Jeff Williams as its first Chief Product Officer (CPO). Based in the United States, Jeff's appointment marks a major milestone as Lantern establishes its presence in North America, to support its rapidly growing global client base.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902271705/en/

Jeff Williams, Lantern Chief Product Officer

Jeff brings more over 15 years' experience at the intersection of private markets and technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Altvia, where he played a central role in shaping product strategy, guiding product launches, and driving growth.

Edward Moore, Founder and CEO of Lantern, commented: "Jeff has a rare blend of product expertise and deep knowledge of private markets. He's led product strategy through periods of intense growth and complexity, and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale our platform."

He continued: "Jeff's appointment also marks an important step for Lantern as we expand into the United States. With demand across the Atlantic, having Jeff on the ground ensures we can serve the US market with the same excellence and ambition that has defined our growth in Europe."

Jeff Williams, Chief Product Officer at Lantern, added: "Throughout my career I've seen how difficult it is for firms to bring together complex data and turn it into trusted insights. Lantern is solving that problem in a way I've always believed the industry needed. I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal stage, and to help shape Lantern's expansion in the US market."

Lantern's appointment of Jeff Williams as CPO follows a series of strategic client wins and product developments, underscoring its position as the leading platform for fund and portfolio data intelligence.

About Lantern

Lantern is the data intelligence platform for private markets, helping GPs, administrators, and LPs to connect, validate, and leverage fund and portfolio data with confidence. Built with cutting-edge data science and using live, audited and granular data, Lantern provides private markets firms with trusted, real-time insights that drive efficiency, control, and performance. For more information, please visit https://www.lantern.ai/resources/lantern-appoints-jeff-williams-as-cpo/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902271705/en/

Contacts:

Tom Wilkinson Head of Marketing

tom.wilkinson@lantern.ai

+44 (0) 2045 703557