Foundation Software: FOUNDATION Empowers New Construction Contractors With Detailed Job Costing & Reporting

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / FOUNDATION® - a leading construction accounting solution and the flagship product of construction software provider Foundation Software - offers a comprehensive job costing solution that empowers contractors new to the industry to track every financial detail of their projects with precision and confidence.

The construction industry continues to see significant growth. According to recent data provided by IBIS World, there were more than 3.77 million construction companies in the U.S., with the number of construction companies increasing an average of 1.6% per year over the five years between 2018 and 2023.

This growth creates an intensely competitive landscape where newcomers must establish efficient systems early to stand out and succeed.

FOUNDATION helps new contractors overcome first-year challenges by:

Automating complex job costing to track expenses with real-time data visibility

Preventing cash flow bottlenecks through integrated accounts payable and receivable management

Simplifying construction-specific payroll with certified payroll reporting and multi-state timecards

Generating instant financial reports like WIPs that reveal true project profitability

Centralizing project management to keep timelines on track and teams coordinated

But whether you're new to the industry or looking to optimize your existing operations, success starts with solid fundamentals:

Prioritize financial tracking with weekly cash flow monitoring

Build in contingencies of 5-10% of your total budget to protect profit margins

Develop comprehensive risk management strategies tailored to each job

Focus on profit margins rather than just revenue to identify your most valuable work

Want to learn more about how FOUNDATION can position your construction business for success? Check out the article for detailed insights and practical implementation strategies.

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundationr-empowers-new-construction-contractors-with-detailed-j-1066985