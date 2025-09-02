INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The International Surface Event Previews January 2026 Features and Education

Registration is now open for the global gathering of manufacturers, brands and buyers ahead of next year's buying cycle.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / The International Surface Event (tise), North America's most advanced marketplace for flooring, stone and tile innovation will showcase cutting-edge design technologies and products, along with new solutions at the 2026 event, (Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, January 27-29, 2026). The flagship industry gathering, featuring an expansive show floor and four days of comprehensive education sessions, unites the leading voices and brands defining the future of surface materials.

As construction activity accelerates nationwide and consumer preferences evolve toward intelligent, eco-conscious solutions, tise 2026, the industry's first major event of the year, brings retailers, distributors, fabricators, installers and many others together, serving as the critical connection point for professionals navigating this rapidly transforming landscape.

"Today's flooring, stone and tile industries face unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer values and technological progress," Dana Hicks, Group Event Director, tise. "Professionals must now serve a new generation of buyers, priorities and market demands, from international supply chains and smart products to sustainable and adaptable solutions. We aim to foster a collaborative environment here at tise 2026 that will allow businesses to grow and confidently navigate these transitions."

The 2026 event will feature industry powerhouses including Engineered Floors, Shaw, Mohawk Industries, Mannington Mills | Phenix, Cambria, Park Industries, Biesse and QEP/Roberts among its expanding exhibitor roster, presenting innovations that address emerging market demands:

Sustainable luxury finishes meeting rigorous environmental standards

New wood and stone-inspired LVT designs

Antimicrobial carpeting for health-conscious environments

Modular and recycled solutions supporting circular economy principle

Advanced stone fabrication technology and premium materials

State of the art equipment enhancing efficiency

Labor development and infrastructure investment addressing workforce challenges

Interactive Experiences Driving Industry Advancement

The exhibition floor and learning sessions will feature hands-on demonstrations and discussions addressing today's market challenges while introducing practical techniques:

The CAGE , presented by the Stone Fabricator's Alliance (SFA), will demonstrate advanced fabrication techniques meeting rising demand for precision and efficiency

tise LIVE Demo Stage will showcase breakthrough installation practices

tise LIVE Theatre sessions will address sustainability integration, digital commerce strategies and business practices that drive profitability

Natural Stone Theatre , produced by the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), will explore emerging technologies, design trends and responsible sourcing practices

National Installer of the Year Competition , highlights the best installers in the industry and recognizes exceptional craftsmanship during a critical skilled labor shortage

What's Hot at tise Awards, spotlights the most innovative products reshaping the industry

Education That Delivers Competitive Advantage

tise 2026 offers a complete 4-day education program that meets the changing needs of the industry both on the show floor and in the classroom, whether it is improving business, learning better installation methods, creating effective marketing or implementing new technology. Returning this year is the Working With Natural Stone Architecture & Design Program and the Women's Leadership Program, along with certifications, trainings and seminars provided by the Natural Stone Institute, International Certified Flooring Installers Association, Certified Tile Education Foundation and more.

To gain the most out of the tise education program, the Premier Package includes full access to all sessions and materials.

As markets evolve and client expectations transform, tise 2026 is the definitive gathering where vision meets opportunity, providing first-hand product discovery, forward-thinking solutions and meaningful connections that drive business growth.

Registration is now open for tise 2026. To secure your spot, please visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com

