InHand Networks: Why Are More Businesses "Ditching Fiber"? InHand 5G CPE Is Becoming the New Go-To

Redefining office connectivity with plug-and-play 5G that moves at the speed of business.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / In recent years, SMBs and startups have been rethinking their network choices. Rather than installing fiber broadband for a new office, many are choosing 5G wireless as their primary network, delivering instant, reliable connectivity from day one.

In the past, the first step for businesses moving into a new office was to call the carrier and install a dedicated fiber line. Today, however, many are deliberately 'ditching fiber'. The reasons are clear: the frustrations of traditional fiber rollouts combined with the rise of 5G solutions, such as InHand's CPE02.

Slow rollouts and heavy paperwork: the pain points of building an office network

For SMBs, time is money, and every day without connectivity is lost productivity. Yet fiber installations often drag on. From submitting applications and business licenses to waiting for carrier approval, on-site surveys, cabling, and final activation, the process can take 3-7 business days or more, leaving new offices unable to get their digital operations off the ground.

Even after fiber goes live, it's rarely 'set and forget'. When an office relocates, the fiber can't move with you. And because fixed-line service depends on carrier field support, outages often mean waiting for a truck roll, putting business continuity at risk. With costly broadband plans and long-term contracts, which don't fit short pilot phases or project-based offices, it's no wonder more companies are seeking a different approach.

Enterprise-grade plug-and-play: InHand 5G CPE02 solves the connectivity crunch

With fiber's limitations, 5G CPE is rapidly becoming the go-to for office networks. InHand's CPE02 5G router delivers an enterprise-grade, plug-and-play experience that eliminates the busywork of a fiber install. Simply insert a 5G SIM card and power it on to get high-speed internet. Compared with fiber activation, its setup is dramatically faster, so SMBs can have a full office network running in under an hour, cutting rollout time by up to 90%.

Powered by the Qualcomm IPQ5018 chipset, supporting SA/NSA modes, the CPE02 delivers a peak downlink of up to 3.4 Gbps, more than enough for HD video conferencing and rapid cloud sync. It also features dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with support for up to 128 client devices. With high-gain antennas and intelligent failover, the CPE02 automatically switches to a backup WAN when the primary connection drops, keeping mission-critical services online.

Security and operations are enterprise-grade as well. A built-in firewall and support for multiple VPN protocols, including IPsec and L2TP, protect data in transit. With the InCloud Manager, IT teams can monitor devices remotely, push configurations and firmware updates, and manage large fleets at scale, making it ideal for multi-branch enterprises that need centralized operations.

Startups, coworking, and field sites: fast, stable connectivity for flexible work

As a grab-and-go business router, the CPE02 is built for agile setups. In incubators or coworking spaces, shared Wi-Fi and new wired installs often come with limitations. With the CPE02, just insert a SIM card and power it on to instantly create a private, high-speed network for your team. As you move, simply take the CPE02 with you, so your network goes too, no re-cabling required, perfectly matching today's flexible operations.

For small offices and retail locations with short leases or wiring constraints, the CPE02 provides stable connectivity for POS terminals, surveillance cameras, and other critical endpoints. Even where fixed broadband is already in place, the CPE02 serves as a reliable backup WAN, automatically switching to 5G if the primary network fails, keeping transactions and operations running smoothly.

For temporary setups, whether in coworking spaces, trade shows, or short-term projects in another city, the CPE02 lets you spin up a dedicated Wi-Fi network in minutes, delivering low cost and maximum flexibility.

Powering enterprises: InHand CPE02 sets a new standard for efficient connectivity

As enterprise needs evolve, the question is no longer simply 'can we get online'. The true differentiators are rapid deployment, seamless relocation, rock-solid reliability, and centralized management. Built for this reality, InHand's CPE02 gives businesses a smarter way to connect, delivering the flexibility to deploy on their own terms.

The CPE02 5G router challenges the old assumption that fast internet requires a fixed line. It shows that fast, stable, and secure enterprise networking no longer depends on dedicated fiber. For organizations that need to move quickly and roll out sites with agility, the CPE02 is more than an alternative; it's redefining the benchmark for professional connectivity, making network access as simple and reliable as flipping a light switch.

Want a faster, more agile rollout? Start with the InHand CPE02 5G router.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: www.inhand.com

