Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), a nationwide initiative led by FEMA to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared for disasters and emergencies.

This year's theme, "Preparedness Starts at Home," emphasizes the crucial role families play in keeping their communities safe and resilient.

ReadyWise, a leader in long-term food storage and emergency preparedness, is joining the call to action by providing families with practical tools and resources to get prepared.

"Being ready doesn't have to be overwhelming," said Norm Ramos, Marketing Director at ReadyWise. "It's about a few key steps-knowing your risks, making a plan, building a supply kit, and staying informed. Small actions today can make a big difference tomorrow."

Four Essential Steps Families Can Take

ReadyWise is reinforcing FEMA's call to action by highlighting four core steps families can take to be better prepared:

Know Your Risks. Identify the types of emergencies most likely in your community, from wildfires and hurricanes to power outages and flooding.

Make a Family Emergency Plan. Ensure every household member knows what to do and where to go in an emergency.

Build a Disaster Supply Kit. Stock essentials like water, a first-aid kit, and long-lasting food. ReadyWise offers easy-to-use options such as a 1-Month Food Supply.

Stay Informed. Follow trusted sources like Ready.gov and your local emergency management office for real-time updates.

Preparedness Made Simple

Beyond food kits, ReadyWise offers backup power solutions, water storage and filtration systems, and expert guidance for short-term disruptions and long-term emergencies.

Throughout September, ReadyWise is sharing "30 Days of Preparedness" tips on social media. Each tip provides simple, actionable ways to get started-from organizing an emergency kit to practicing your family plan. Families can also download ReadyWise's free Emergency Preparedness Checklist.

"Preparedness really does start at home," Ramos added. "By acting now, families protect themselves and strengthen their neighbors and communities."

For more information, visit www.readywise.com. Follow ReadyWise on Instagram @readywiseprepare, Facebook facebook.com/ReadyWise, and TikTok @readywisefood.

ReadyWise Emergency Food

**About ReadyWise**

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a global leader in food manufacturing, specializing in high-quality, shelf-stable food. They offer a range of branded products including ReadyWise Emergency Food Kits, trusted for long-term food storage, ReadyWise Outdoor, featuring convenient meals for camping and adventure, and Simple Kitchen, their line of ready-to-eat meals and snacks. Beyond their own brands, they provide private label and co-manufacturing services in their USDA- and SQF-certified facility in Utah, ensuring top-tier quality and safety for partners. At ReadyWise, they are committed to innovation, reliability, and making food security accessible for all.

