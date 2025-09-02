From the Founder of LowerMortgageRates.com, DigitalHelocs.com, Mortgage.Shopping, and DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com.
GLEN ALLEN, VA AND RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Duane Buziak, Virginia's #1 Mortgage Broker of 2024 and nationally ranked #114 mortgage professional, today announces the revolutionary launch of FreePreQuals.com - a breakthrough platform that puts mortgage pre-qualification power directly in homebuyers' hands with zero cost, zero credit impact, and zero pressure.
Meet Virginia's Most Decorated Mortgage Professional
Duane Buziak's unprecedented achievements speak volumes:
Virginia Broker of the Year 2024
Top 1% of brokers nationally with hundreds of five-star reviews across Zillow, Google, and LendingTree
As Senior Mortgage Loan Officer at Coast2Coast Mortgage, Duane has built an empire of specialized mortgage platforms, each serving distinct homebuyer needs with among the best expertise and innovation in the industry.
Duane Buziak's Comprehensive Mortgage Ecosystem
LowerMortgageRates.com
This flagship platform is dedicated to securing among the lowest mortgage rates available in the market. Clients access daily rate updates, transparent comparison tools, and expert guidance to significantly reduce their loan costs over time.
DigitalHelocs.com
Exclusively focused on streamlined, digital Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs). Homeowners unlock their property's equity instantly for renovations, debt consolidation, or major purchases through a completely online experience.
Mortgage.Shopping
The primary professional portal offering personalized mortgage brokerage services. Clients receive one-on-one guidance through complex mortgage scenarios, leveraging Duane's extensive lender network and decades of banking experience as a former Assistant Vice President at five separate banks.
DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com
The educational hub empowering clients to become their own "mortgage maestro." Features comprehensive tools, calculators, and learning resources that demystify the mortgage process for self-directed homebuyers.
Introducing FreePreQuals.com: The Future of Mortgage Pre-Qualification
"After years of perfecting mortgage solutions across multiple platforms, I recognized the market needed something revolutionary - a way for homebuyers to explore their options completely anonymously, with instant results, and absolutely no fees, no strings attached. FreePreQuals.com delivers exactly that." - Duane Buziak
What Makes FreePreQuals.com Revolutionary:
Instant Anonymous Pre-Qualification: Get real mortgage eligibility, rates, and limits in minutes without revealing personal information
Zero Credit Impact Guarantee: Utilizes Duane's proprietary "soft touch" credit methodology - no hard credit pulls, ever
No Unwanted Sales Calls: Complete control over your experience - explore options privately, connect with Duane only when you choose
Comprehensive Program Analysis: View multiple loan programs, rates, fees, and qualifying criteria tailored to your specific profile
Expert Guidance Available: When ready, connect directly with Virginia's #1 broker for personalized guidance and some of the most competitive rates available
The Complete Mortgage Solution Suite: Duane's integrated approach offers outstanding flexibility
Users looking for the lowest rates? Visit LowerMortgageRates.com
Users who want to tap home equity? Explore DigitalHelocs.com
Users who require personal guidance? Connect at DuaneBuziakMortgageBroker.com
Users who prefer self-service education? Learn at DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com
Users who want instant, pressure-free pre-qualification? Start at FreePreQuals.com
Specialized Loan Programs Available
Duane's Coast2Coast Mortgage platform offers comprehensive financing solutions:
Conventional Fixed-Rate and Adjustable Mortgages
FHA Loans for first-time and low-down-payment buyers
VA Loans for military veterans and active service members
USDA Rural Development Loans
Jumbo Loans for high-value properties
Bank Statement Loans for self-employed borrowers
Commercial Real Estate Financing
Construction and Renovation Loans
Down Payment Assistance Programs
Non-QM and Foreign National Loans
Client Testimonials Showcase Excellence
"Duane's no-touch credit approach let me shop rates without impacting my credit score. When I was ready to move forward, his expertise saved me thousands." - Recent Client Review
"The FreePreQuals platform gave me instant clarity on what I could afford. No pressure, no games - just honest answers when I needed them most."- Beta User Feedback
Digital Presence:
Personal YouTube Channel - Mortgage tips and market insights
Professional YouTube Channel - Client success stories and educational content
Instagram - Quick tips and community engagement
Facebook - Live updates and industry news
Professional Websites:
LowerMortgageRates.com
DigitalHelocs.com
mortgage.shopping
DuaneBuziakMortgageBroker.com
DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com
FreePreQuals.com - NOW LIVE
To Experience the Future of Mortgage Pre-Qualification
Users ready to see their mortgage possibilities can visit FreePreQuals.com today and discover why Virginia's #1 broker is among the leaders in revolutionizing how Americans approach home financing.
No credit hit. No sales calls. No fees. Just instant answers from among the brokers Virginia trusts most.
FreePreQuals VirginiaMortgage DuaneBuziak MortgageInnovation HomeLoans VirginiaRealEstate
About Duane Buziak
Licensed in Virginia (MLO-26078VA), NMLS #1110647. Coast2Coast Mortgage, LLC NMLS #376205. Equal Housing Opportunity.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Individual results may vary. All loans are subject to credit approval.
Contact
Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro
duane@coast2coastml.com
SOURCE: FreePreQuals.com
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/virginias-%231-mortgage-broker-of-2024-announces-game-changing-lau-1065983