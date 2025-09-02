Anzeige
Virginia's #1 Mortgage Broker of 2024 Announces Game-Changing Launch of FreePreQuals.com

From the Founder of LowerMortgageRates.com, DigitalHelocs.com, Mortgage.Shopping, and DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com.

GLEN ALLEN, VA AND RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Duane Buziak, Virginia's #1 Mortgage Broker of 2024 and nationally ranked #114 mortgage professional, today announces the revolutionary launch of FreePreQuals.com - a breakthrough platform that puts mortgage pre-qualification power directly in homebuyers' hands with zero cost, zero credit impact, and zero pressure.

Meet Virginia's Most Decorated Mortgage Professional

Duane Buziak's unprecedented achievements speak volumes:

  • Virginia Broker of the Year 2024

  • Top 1% of brokers nationally with hundreds of five-star reviews across Zillow, Google, and LendingTree

As Senior Mortgage Loan Officer at Coast2Coast Mortgage, Duane has built an empire of specialized mortgage platforms, each serving distinct homebuyer needs with among the best expertise and innovation in the industry.

Duane Buziak's Comprehensive Mortgage Ecosystem

LowerMortgageRates.com

This flagship platform is dedicated to securing among the lowest mortgage rates available in the market. Clients access daily rate updates, transparent comparison tools, and expert guidance to significantly reduce their loan costs over time.

DigitalHelocs.com

Exclusively focused on streamlined, digital Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs). Homeowners unlock their property's equity instantly for renovations, debt consolidation, or major purchases through a completely online experience.

Mortgage.Shopping

The primary professional portal offering personalized mortgage brokerage services. Clients receive one-on-one guidance through complex mortgage scenarios, leveraging Duane's extensive lender network and decades of banking experience as a former Assistant Vice President at five separate banks.

DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com

The educational hub empowering clients to become their own "mortgage maestro." Features comprehensive tools, calculators, and learning resources that demystify the mortgage process for self-directed homebuyers.

Introducing FreePreQuals.com: The Future of Mortgage Pre-Qualification

"After years of perfecting mortgage solutions across multiple platforms, I recognized the market needed something revolutionary - a way for homebuyers to explore their options completely anonymously, with instant results, and absolutely no fees, no strings attached. FreePreQuals.com delivers exactly that." - Duane Buziak

What Makes FreePreQuals.com Revolutionary:

  • Instant Anonymous Pre-Qualification: Get real mortgage eligibility, rates, and limits in minutes without revealing personal information

  • Zero Credit Impact Guarantee: Utilizes Duane's proprietary "soft touch" credit methodology - no hard credit pulls, ever

  • No Unwanted Sales Calls: Complete control over your experience - explore options privately, connect with Duane only when you choose

  • Comprehensive Program Analysis: View multiple loan programs, rates, fees, and qualifying criteria tailored to your specific profile

  • Expert Guidance Available: When ready, connect directly with Virginia's #1 broker for personalized guidance and some of the most competitive rates available

  • The Complete Mortgage Solution Suite: Duane's integrated approach offers outstanding flexibility

Users looking for the lowest rates? Visit LowerMortgageRates.com

Users who want to tap home equity? Explore DigitalHelocs.com

Users who require personal guidance? Connect at DuaneBuziakMortgageBroker.com

Users who prefer self-service education? Learn at DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com

Users who want instant, pressure-free pre-qualification? Start at FreePreQuals.com

Specialized Loan Programs Available

Duane's Coast2Coast Mortgage platform offers comprehensive financing solutions:

  • Conventional Fixed-Rate and Adjustable Mortgages

  • FHA Loans for first-time and low-down-payment buyers

  • VA Loans for military veterans and active service members

  • USDA Rural Development Loans

  • Jumbo Loans for high-value properties

  • Bank Statement Loans for self-employed borrowers

  • Commercial Real Estate Financing

  • Construction and Renovation Loans

  • Down Payment Assistance Programs

  • Non-QM and Foreign National Loans

Client Testimonials Showcase Excellence

"Duane's no-touch credit approach let me shop rates without impacting my credit score. When I was ready to move forward, his expertise saved me thousands." - Recent Client Review

"The FreePreQuals platform gave me instant clarity on what I could afford. No pressure, no games - just honest answers when I needed them most."- Beta User Feedback

Digital Presence:

  • Personal YouTube Channel - Mortgage tips and market insights

  • Professional YouTube Channel - Client success stories and educational content

  • Instagram - Quick tips and community engagement

  • Facebook - Live updates and industry news

Professional Websites:

  • LowerMortgageRates.com

  • DigitalHelocs.com

  • mortgage.shopping

  • DuaneBuziakMortgageBroker.com

  • DuaneBuziakMortgageMaestro.com

  • FreePreQuals.com - NOW LIVE

To Experience the Future of Mortgage Pre-Qualification

Users ready to see their mortgage possibilities can visit FreePreQuals.com today and discover why Virginia's #1 broker is among the leaders in revolutionizing how Americans approach home financing.

No credit hit. No sales calls. No fees. Just instant answers from among the brokers Virginia trusts most.

FreePreQuals VirginiaMortgage DuaneBuziak MortgageInnovation HomeLoans VirginiaRealEstate

About Duane Buziak

Licensed in Virginia (MLO-26078VA), NMLS #1110647. Coast2Coast Mortgage, LLC NMLS #376205. Equal Housing Opportunity.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Individual results may vary. All loans are subject to credit approval.

Contact

Duane Buziak Mortgage Maestro
duane@coast2coastml.com

SOURCE: FreePreQuals.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/virginias-%231-mortgage-broker-of-2024-announces-game-changing-lau-1065983

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
