Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 22:00 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

University of Virginia Darden School of Business, in Collaboration with XED, Announces the Launch of the Darden CEO Leadership Program

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Virginia Darden School of Business, consistently ranked among the world's top business schools, in collaboration with XED, today announced the launch of the Darden CEO Leadership Program - a transformative initiative designed to equip senior leaders with the skills, perspectives, and networks needed to navigate today's volatile business environment.

XED Logo

The program brings together Darden's world-renowned faculty, whose expertise in strategy, innovation, and leadership development is globally recognised, with XED's proven ability to deliver executive education at scale across geographies. Together, they will offer an intensive learning journey tailored for C-suite executives and those preparing to assume CEO-level responsibilities.

Speaking on the collaboration, John Kallelil, Founder & CEO of XED, said:
"The Darden CEO Leadership Program reflects our shared commitment to building resilient, future-ready leaders. By combining Darden's intellectual rigour with XED's global reach, we are creating a platform where executives can sharpen their vision, strengthen execution capabilities, and lead with impact."

Devin Bigoness, Chief Client Officer, Darden School of Business, added:
"The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is proud to partner with XED to launch the CEO Leadership Program globally. This initiative reflects our mission to shape responsible leaders through transformational learning, and we look forward to equipping dynamic business leaders to accelerate their impact in a rapidly changing world,"

With participants expected from North America, the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond, the program will offer both academic excellence and peer learning at the highest level. Its focus on strategy, governance, innovation, and boardroom leadership positions it as a benchmark offering in global executive education.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business
The Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia is globally recognized for delivering one of the world's top executive education experiences. Per The Economist, it has been ranked the No. 1 business education experience in the U.S. for ten consecutive years. Its faculty are celebrated for teaching excellence and curricular innovation, consistently topping global rankings in both The Economist and Princeton Review

About XED
XED is a global executive education powerhouse, trusted by over 20,000 CXOs and senior leaders across 25+ countries. Partnering with globally top-ranked universities, including Ivy League institutions, XED delivers programs that drive strategic clarity, execution excellence, and future-ready leadership.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754480/5487565/XED_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/university-of-virginia-darden-school-of-business-in-collaboration-with-xed-announces-the-launch-of-the-darden-ceo-leadership-program-302544250.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.