Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Company"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The event will feature presentations from Genius Sports' senior leadership team, providing a comprehensive overview of the business strategy, key growth drivers, product demonstrations, and financial outlook. The event will include a Q&A session with senior leadership.

The event will begin at 9:00am ET and is expected to conclude by 12:00pm ET. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only, and advance registration is required. A live webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be available on Genius Sports' Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com. Following the conclusion of the live event, a replay will also be available on the Investor Relations website

