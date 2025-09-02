Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) announced today that it will hold an Investor Day event on November 18, 2025 in New York City.
Presentations by company executives will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.
For additional information, please contact the Aptiv Investor Relations team at ir@aptiv.com.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company focused on enabling a more safe, green and connected future. Visit aptiv.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Betsy Frank
betsy.frank@aptiv.com
Corporate Communications
Lisa Scalzo
Lisa.scalzo@aptiv.com