Branson West, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Ozarks Teen Challenge is excited to announce its Annual Banquet & Silent Auction, happening on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the elegant Chateau on the Lake (415 N State Hwy 265, Branson, MO). This powerful evening brings together a community of supporters, alumni families, and friends to celebrate transformation, hope, and the unshakable power of recovery.

Guests will enjoy:

A gourmet three-course meal

A lively silent auction featuring unique experience packages and items

Giveaways throughout the evening

And most importantly, the graduation program, celebrating the young men who have found healing and restoration

All proceeds from the event will go to Ozarks Teen Challenge (OTC), a residential recovery program for adolescent boys, ages 13-17. The program helps boys who are dealing with challenges such as trauma, substance abuse, and behavioral issues.

Why It Matters

In a time when families face increasing pressure from drug access, mental health crises, and cultural confusion, Ozarks Teen Challenge is the only adolescent boys' Teen Challenge program in Missouri, offering a beacon of light and restoration. For nearly 20 years, the program has served families from nearly every U.S. state, offering a safe and structured path to recovery.

Through individualized growth plans, professional counseling, and comprehensive family support, students not only overcome their struggles, they flourish. Programs like the new Equine Therapy initiative, Healing Reins, in partnership with Dogwood Ranch, exemplify the holistic care they provide, blending trauma-informed counseling with therapeutic innovation.

For more information or to explore additional sponsorship opportunities, contact them at Events@OzarksTC.org or call 417-420-2895.

About Ozarks Teen Challenge

Since 2007, Ozarks Teen Challenge (OTC) has provided residential care for teenage boys ages 13-17 struggling with trauma, substance abuse, and behavioral issues. Having served students from nearly every U.S. state and several foreign countries, OTC's mission is to help families flourish and find strength in change. OTC is committed to being a beacon of light for those who need it most. They don't just aim for their clients and families to recover-their vision is to see them thrive.

Ozarks Teen Challenge provides resources and hope to the entire family, equipping them with a licensed professional counselor for family counseling, and an aftercare plan that reinforces long-term success even after client graduation. OTC is committed to individual care, ensuring each student receives a specific growth plan for their needs. For more information about Ozarks Teen Challenge, visit their website or call today at 417-272-3784.

Email: Events@OzarksTC.org

Tickets: ozarks-teen-challenge.betterworld.org/events/OTCBanquet

