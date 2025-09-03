Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
03.09.2025 00:12 Uhr
Maropost Inc.: From 50,000 to 700,000 SKUs: Speed Parts Drives 20%+ Annual Growth with Maropost

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Parts, one of Australia's top automotive parts retailers, has turbocharged its growth with Maropost, scaling from 50,000 to over 700,000 SKUs while sustaining 20%+ annual revenue growth since 2018.

Founded in 2003, Speed Parts has transformed from a local shop into a national ecommerce powerhouse, with storefronts, multiple web stores, and a dominant presence on marketplaces like eBay, Kogan, and Big W.

"Neto is like oxygen for our business," said Justin Tettis, Co-founder and Managing Director of Speed Parts. "It's enabled us to scale fast, simplify complex data, and deliver a better experience to customers."

Highlights:

  • Grew to 700,000+ SKUs (on track to hit 1 million).
  • Sustained 20%+ year-on-year growth.
  • Ranked among the top ten automotive parts resellers on eBay Australia.
  • 70% of revenue comes from ecommerce.

"Speed Parts is the perfect example of how Australian retailers thrive with the right technology," said Gordana Redzovski, APAC Managing Director & VP of Revenue of Maropost. "By combining powerful multichannel tools with a partner ecosystem built for growth, Maropost helps businesses like Speed Parts unlock their full potential."

With Maropost's support and a strong partner ecosystem, Speed Parts is preparing to scale beyond 1 million SKUs and expand its marketplace footprint - including a return to Amazon and a launch on Bunnings Marketplace.

About Speed Parts
Speed Parts is a leading Australian retailer of high-performance automotive parts, serving enthusiasts nationwide through physical, online, and marketplace channels.

About Maropost
Maropost is the AI-powered unified commerce platform trusted by over 5,000 brands-including Original Mattress Factory, Kidstuff, Early Settler, and Outback Equipment-to streamline operations and elevate customer experiences across ecommerce, retail, marketing, merchandising, and support. Recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and G2's leaderboard, Maropost helps fast-moving brands grow smarter. Learn more at maropost.com.

For media inquiries, please contact press@maropost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-50-000-to-700-000-skus-speed-parts-drives-20-annual-growth-with-maropost-302541796.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
