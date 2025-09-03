Epique Realty CFO and Co-Founder, Janice Delcid Honored as a 2025 Global Woman of Influence

CFO and Mother of Seven Recognized for Driving Transformative Impact and Change in Real Estate

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Epique Realty is beyond proud to announce that its very own Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder, Janice Delcid, has been named a winner of the prestigious 2025 Global Women of Influence Award. Selected from a competitive and multidisciplinary field of applicants worldwide, this award celebrates extraordinary women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made a transformative impact on society.

Janice Delcid was recognized for shattering industry barriers by co-founding one of the first national woman-owned brokerages in history and for architecting the company's revolutionary "radical generosity" financial model. Her fellow co-founders celebrated her as the heart and soul of Epique's success.

"I could not ask for a better partner in this journey," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. "Janice is an excellent financial architect who has proven that a business model rooted in generosity can be wildly successful. She is a force for good, and this award honors the profound impact she has on our company and on every person and community she touches."

"Janice is the cultural cornerstone of Epique," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "She ensures that every decision we make is guided by compassion, integrity, and a genuine desire to uplift others. She is more than a CFO. She is a visionary, a mentor, and a humanitarian who has proven that a woman of influence doesn't just build a successful company, she builds a better, more compassionate world along with it. This global recognition is a perfect tribute to the incredible family she has built within our company."

As CFO, Janice has helped steer Epique's growth from a regional startup to a 50-state powerhouse with over 4,000 agents. Beyond her financial acumen, she has spearheaded the company's philanthropic initiatives, including a drive to deliver 10,000 backpacks to children in need and the creation of NEMO, an agent-led disaster relief organization. She also championed another new program, Epique Cares, a non-profit initiative where contributions are made from the heart, without tax incentives, purely to support those in need.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive this incredible honor alongside so many inspiring women," said Janice Delcid. "To me, this award is a celebration of what's possible when you lead with both your head and your heart. I share this recognition with my entire Epique family and hope that it inspires other women to build their own tables and lead with purpose."

About Epique Realty

Shaping the future of housing, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers. Epique now operates in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents and global expansion underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides unheard of free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is transforming and defining the future of real estate.BeEpique

