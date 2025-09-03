Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington Asset Management Named to Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Second Straight Quarter

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List Published by Zephyr Identifies Best-in-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts and Managed ETF Strategies

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / For the second straight quarter, Kensington Asset Management, LLC has been named to the PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies, earning recognition in three Q2 2025 categories and one for one-year performance. Published by Zephyr, the PSN Top Guns List continues to serve as an industry benchmark for investors and asset managers.

"Q2 2025 combined unprecedented volatility with surprising resilience, requiring managers to demonstrate conviction and agility," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by navigating significant market leadership shifts, maintaining discipline during turbulence while capitalizing on opportunities. Their performance highlights the distinct value of active management in SMAs as markets responded to evolving economic conditions and policy changes."

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screen, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy earned recognition in the 1-Quarter and 1-Year ETF US Equity Category, the 1-Quarter Large Core Equity Category, and the 1-Quarter US Core Category, ranking among the top 10 returns in each respective category and timeframe.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in back-to-back quarters by PSN," said Jason Sim, Portfolio Manager at Kensington Asset Management. "The early weeks of Q2 2025 tested every manager's discipline. While the causes for extreme market movements constantly change, our process for handling them stays consistent. We believe this award highlights the value of that discipline for the clients we serve."

"Markets rarely reward rigidity," added Patrick Sommerstad, Portfolio Manager at Kensington Asset Management. "Our ability to help defend during the turbulence and reposition for the tremendous rally that followed enabled us to go on to achieve one of the highest-performing quarters in this Strategy's storied history."

Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy takes a tactical approach to asset allocation by shifting between equities and defensive positions like cash or U.S. Treasuries based on market signals. Designed to help mitigate drawdowns during volatility while capturing upside, the strategy offers an adaptive alternative to traditional buy-and-hold investing.

Quarter in Review:

The second quarter began with extreme market turbulence, as concern over U.S. trade policy caused an extreme market selloff. Dynamic Allocation began the quarter in a Risk-Off posture, but a rare "oversold buy" signal in April - its first since March 2020 - prompted a return to full equity exposure, allowing the Strategy to be in place to capture the market rally that ensued. After a brief retreat to the sidelines in mid-April, the Strategy once again took full equity exposure, leaning into U.S. large cap growth and blend, as markets continued to rally to new all-time highs.

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington Asset Management specializes in active, systematic investment strategies designed to navigate volatility and deliver innovative pathways to both upside participation and downside protection.

