Epique Realty CEO Joshua Miller Honored as a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Epique Realty is proud to announce that its CEO and Co-Founder, Joshua Miller, has been named a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. This prestigious award recognizes the most influential C-level executives in the housing economy who are moving markets forward with vision, resilience, and unmistakable impact.

The Vanguard award celebrates leaders who have turned obstacles into opportunities, and Miller was selected for his revolutionary work in fundamentally challenging and reshaping the traditional real estate brokerage model.

"The 2025 HousingWire Vanguards exemplify what it means to lead with vision and resilience," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire. "These leaders aren't just driving growth within their organizations; they're shaping the future of housing itself. Their achievements reflect the innovation, adaptability, and commitment required to thrive in today's rapidly evolving market."

Miller's co-founders celebrated the honor as a testament to his unique leadership style.

"From day one, Josh has led with a vision that many thought was impossible, but he saw it with perfect clarity," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. "As a Co-Founder and CFO, I've had a front-row seat to his leadership, blending bold, disruptive innovation with a deep sense of compassion. This Vanguard award is a well-deserved recognition of a leader who truly puts people and purpose first."

"Josh dreams bigger than anyone I know, and then he inspires our entire team to work together and build that dream into a reality," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "Operationally, scaling our vision for a tech-forward, agent-centric brokerage was a monumental task, but his vision and inspiration made it achievable, We are incredibly proud to see him recognized."

Miller's win is a direct result of his innovative work developing the #1-ranked Epique.ai platform and creating an agent-first financial model that democratizes technology and provides over 75 unheard-of free benefits from healthcare to transaction coordination. This model ignited the firm's historic growth from a Texas startup into a 50-state powerhouse with over 4,000 agents and more than $4.2 billion in annual sales volume.

"To be named a Vanguard by HousingWire is an incredible honor that I share completely with my co-founders, Janice and Chris, and our entire Epique family," said Joshua Miller. "This award isn't for one person; it's a validation of our collective mission to build a more supportive and equitable future for real estate professionals. Our agents are the real vanguards out in the field every day, and I am deeply proud to serve them."

About Epique Realty

Shaping the future of housing, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers. Epique now operates in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents and global expansion underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides unheard of free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is transforming and defining the future of real estate.BeEpique

