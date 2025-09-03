Saudi Arabia Dates Market Size to Reach USD 286.29 Million by 2030, Backed by Rising Exports, Premium Demand, and Smart Farming Investments | MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Arabia Dates Market is one of the most prominent segments of the kingdom's agricultural economy, reflecting both cultural heritage and modern-day trade opportunities. According to MarkNtel Advisors recent research, the market size was valued at several billion dollars in 2025 and is forecast to witness strong growth through 2030, supported by rising consumer demand, global exports, and innovations in date-based products. The growth outlook highlights how dates, often referred to as the "fruit of life," remain a vital component of both Saudi diets and the global food trade.

What Is the Current Size and Growth Forecast of the Saudi Arabia Dates Market?

The Saudi Arabia Dates Market size was valued at around USD 238.19 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 286.29 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.75% during 2025-2030. This steady expansion reflects the Kingdom's position as a global leader in high-quality date production and exports. Saudi Arabia produces nearly 2 million metric tons of dates annually, supported by over 32 million date palm trees, making it one of the largest contributors to the global dates industry.

Domestic demand remains resilient, while international interest in premium Saudi dates is accelerating, driven by health-conscious consumers and shifting global food trends. With significant investments in technology, logistics, and sustainable farming, the Saudi Arabia dates industry is forecast to strengthen its market share both regionally and globally.

Access Complete Data Tables, Forecasts, Segment, and Competitor Profiles Here: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/dates-market-saudi-arabia.html

What Key Factors Are Driving Growth in the Saudi Arabia Dates Market?

Several drivers underpin the Saudi Arabia dates market growth:

Cultural and Religious Demand - Around 93% of Saudi Arabia's population is Muslim, and dates play an essential role in religious observances, especially during Ramadan. This cultural connection ensures consistently high domestic demand. High Production and Export Capacity - With favorable climatic conditions and strong government backing, Saudi Arabia produces nearly 2 million tons of dates yearly, exporting over 350,000 metric tons to 130+ countries, including India, the UAE, Turkey, and the United States. Government Support - Through the Agricultural Development Fund (ADF), the government has invested USD 5 billion in agro-export infrastructure and USD 13 billion in new food-processing plants and logistics facilities, supporting expansion and innovation across the dates sector. Smart Farming Practices - Adoption of AI-powered robotics, IoT sensors, and automated irrigation systems has boosted yields while reducing labor costs and water usage. This integration of technology is transforming production efficiency and sustainability. Global Health Trends - Rising demand for organic, sustainable, and nutrient-rich foods has positioned dates as a preferred natural sweetener and energy source, enhancing their global market value.

What Challenges Does the Saudi Arabia Dates Market Face?

Despite strong growth, the Saudi Arabia dates industry faces notable challenges. High cultivation costs, reliance on desalinated water for irrigation, and expensive fertilizers add to overall production expenses. These rising costs act as a financial barrier for small and medium-scale farmers.

Additionally, post-harvest losses due to pest infestations, particularly from the red palm weevil, dust mites, and bird attacks, contribute to annual crop damage. Reports estimate that nearly 5% of palm trees are lost annually, leading to financial losses of around USD 5 million. These risks underscore the need for advanced pest management and continued investment in resilient farming systems.

Interested User Can Download a FREE sample of the report here: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/dates-market-saudi-arabia.html

What Opportunities Exist in the Saudi Arabia Dates Market?

The Saudi Arabia dates market presents significant opportunities, especially in export expansion and agro-infrastructure development. With increasing investments from both public and private stakeholders, the country is enhancing its global competitiveness.

For example, in 2024, ADF's USD 5 billion investment into agricultural infrastructure supported a 65% year-on-year growth in exports, strengthening Saudi Arabia's global market presence. Meanwhile, the issuance of 1,300 new industrial licenses for food processing demonstrates the Kingdom's commitment to diversifying its agribusiness sector.

Rising international demand, particularly for organic and premium-packaged Saudi dates, provides additional opportunities for companies to innovate in product design, branding, and distribution strategies.

Speaking on the broader Middle East landscape, our analysts highlighted:

The UAE Dates Market size was valued at around USD 101.72 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 129.22 million by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 4.90%.

Similarly, the GCC Dates Market stood at around USD 560.85 million in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 685.59 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2025-30. These figures reflect how the UAE market is strongly integrated into the regional growth story, reinforcing its role as a key driver of the sector.

What Trends Are Shaping the Saudi Arabia Dates Industry?

Several emerging trends are reshaping the Saudi Arabia dates market outlook:

Smart Agriculture - Integration of IoT sensors, robotics, and AI in cultivation has increased yields by 30-40% and reduced water usage by up to 60%.

- Integration of IoT sensors, robotics, and AI in cultivation has increased yields by 30-40% and reduced water usage by up to 60%. Sustainability and Organic Farming - Eco-friendly packaging and organic cultivation methods are gaining popularity among global consumers.

- Eco-friendly packaging and organic cultivation methods are gaining popularity among global consumers. Value-Added Products - Companies are introducing date syrups, spreads, chocolates, and nutraceutical products, expanding consumer appeal.

- Companies are introducing date syrups, spreads, chocolates, and nutraceutical products, expanding consumer appeal. E-Commerce Growth - Online platforms are boosting sales of premium Saudi dates to international buyers, supporting market penetration in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Institutions like King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and startups like Ghallah are leading innovation, using AI tools for early detection of palm tree diseases and automation in cultivation. These developments highlight how modern technology is aligning with tradition to build the future of the Saudi dates industry.

Enquire Before Buying: Schedule a Consultation with Our Experts - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/talk-to-our-consultant/dates-market-saudi-arabia.html

Which Segments Dominate the Saudi Arabia Dates Market?

The Saudi Arabia dates market segmentation reflects both diversity and scale:

By Product Type - Medjool dates dominate with around 30% market share, followed by Ajwa, Khalas, Sukkary, Barhi, Zahidi, and Deglet Noor. Medjool's popularity stems from its premium taste and nutritional value, with exports reaching over 120 countries.

- Medjool dates dominate with around 30% market share, followed by Ajwa, Khalas, Sukkary, Barhi, Zahidi, and Deglet Noor. Medjool's popularity stems from its premium taste and nutritional value, with exports reaching over 120 countries. By Distribution Channel - Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead the distribution segment, accounting for over 70% of sales due to their widespread presence across both urban and rural areas. Online retail is growing rapidly, enabling global access.

- Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead the distribution segment, accounting for over 70% of sales due to their widespread presence across both urban and rural areas. Online retail is growing rapidly, enabling global access. By End-User - While households account for a majority of consumption, demand from the food and beverage, cosmetics, and nutraceutical sectors is growing as dates become a preferred ingredient in health-oriented and processed products.

- While households account for a majority of consumption, demand from the food and beverage, cosmetics, and nutraceutical sectors is growing as dates become a preferred ingredient in health-oriented and processed products. By Geography (Eastern, Central, Western, Northern)

Who Are the Leading Companies in the Saudi Arabia Dates Market?

The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia dates industry includes several key players such as:

Al Foah

Basaqat Elite Dates Company

Al Madinah Dates Company

Al Barakah Dates Factory

Tamrah Dates

SIAFA Dates (Siafa Dates Factory)

Ithmar Taiba Dates Company

Al Rafaya Dates Farm Factory

Al Dayfe Dates Factory Al Fakhra Date Company Ltd

Others

These companies are driving innovation in branding, packaging, and value-added processing, which strengthens Saudi Arabia's competitive edge in the global dates market.

What Is the Outlook for the Saudi Arabia Dates Market (2025-2030)?

The Saudi Arabia dates market forecast for 2025-2030 indicates steady growth, supported by robust domestic consumption, rising export volumes, and technological innovation. With the market projected to grow from USD 238.19 million in 2025 to USD 286.29 million in 2030, the sector presents sustainable long-term opportunities.

As consumer preferences shift toward healthier, organic, and premium products, Saudi Arabia's ability to adapt through modern farming practices, branding, and expanded export infrastructure will be critical to its continued success. The industry's alignment with Vision 2030 goals ensures that dates remain not only a cultural symbol but also a strategic economic driver.

Gain exclusive access to our comprehensive insights on the Future of dates market in Saudi arabia. With tailored licensing options, including Mini Report Pack, Excel Data Pack, Single User, Multiuser, and Enterprise Packs, our research empowers organizations to navigate dynamic market trends effectively.

Select a License That Matches Your Business Requirements with Instant Offer - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/pricing/dates-market-saudi-arabia.html

Conclusion: Why Is the Saudi Arabia Dates Industry Poised for Growth?

In summary, the Saudi Arabia dates market is undergoing dynamic transformation, fueled by government support, smart technologies, expanding exports, and shifting consumer trends. While challenges such as high cultivation costs and pest threats persist, opportunities in agro-infrastructure investment, organic production, and value-added innovation ensure promising growth.

As the Kingdom strengthens its role in the global food trade, dates will continue to represent both a cultural legacy and a modern economic asset, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in the dates industry through 2030.

Explore More Food Industry Market Research Reports:

UK: According to dedicated market research report, the UK Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Market size was valued at around USD 15.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20 billion by 2030.

France: According to dedicated market research report, the France fresh fruit market size was estimated at around USD 14.23 billion. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during 2025-30.

Vietnam: Latest research report on the Vietnam Fruits & Vegetables Market Covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Manufacturer Competition, Supply, and Consumption Analysis.

United States: According to dedicated market research report, the United States (US) Durian Fruit Market size was valued at around USD 230 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 318.94 million by 2030.

Kiwi Fruit: According to dedicated market research report, the Global Dragon Fruit Market size is valued at around USD 678 Million in 2024 and is estimated to reach around USD 995 Million by 2030..

Dragon Fruit: According to dedicated market research report, the Global Kiwi Fruit Market size was valued at around USD 7.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.98 billion by 2030.

Jackfruit: According to dedicated market research report, the Global Jackfruit Market size is valued at around USD 260 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

About Us -

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading consulting, data analytics, and market research firm that provides an extensive range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals. We being a qualitative & quantitative research company, strive to deliver data to a substantial & varied client base, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals, among others.

We have our existence across the market for many years and have conducted multi-industry research across 80+ countries, spreading our reach across numerous regions like America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, etc., and many countries across the regional scale, namely, the US, India, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Brazil, and several others.

Contact Us:

MarkNtel Advisors

Office No.109, H-159, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301, India

Contact No: +91 8719999009

Email: sales@marknteladvisors.com

Visit our Website: https://www.marknteladvisors.com

Content Source: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/press-release/saudi-arabia-dates-market-Size

Trendig Blogs - https://www.marknteladvisors.com/blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687299/MarkNtel_Advisors_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-dates-market-size-to-reach-usd-286-29-million-by-2030--backed-by-rising-exports-premium-demand-and-smart-farming-investments--markntel-advisors-302543560.html