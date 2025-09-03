Diveroli Investment Group Files 13D on Wheeler REIT, Highlights Major Value Disconnect in Grocery-Anchored Portfolio

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Diveroli Investment Group ("DIG") announced today that it has accumulated a 9.48% position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) and filed a Schedule 13D with the SEC.

Together with its affiliates, DIG has substantial interests in commercial real estate, and its interest was piqued by WHLR's portfolio of retail properties and blue chip tenants. The group believes Wheeler is deeply undervalued considering it controls more than $600 million in total assets and the majority of its debt does not come due until 2031 or later.



As further validation of the Company's underlying value, DIG highlights that while Wheeler's current market capitalization is approximately $3 million, its most recent balance sheet shows total assets exceeding liabilities by more than $90 million - almost 30 times greater than its public market valuation. At the same time, WHLR controls a ~7.5 million square foot portfolio of grocery-anchored retail centers across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Northeast, which remains more than 90% leased and continues to generate durable cash flows with meaningful growth potential.

"WHLR trades like a penny stock but controls more than half a billion in real estate," said Aharon Diveroli, CIO at DIG. "With fundamentals improving and strong political tailwinds suggesting rate cuts, we see significant upside as a real potential."

The White House has pushed for monetary easing, with many top analysts now expecting the Federal Reserve to begin rate cuts in September - which, in DIG's opinion, creates a strong tailwind for REITs like WHLR.

Among the multiple catalysts for rerating: capital structure simplification; portfolio resilience due in part to blue chip tenants with long-term leases like Food Lion, Kroger, Aldi, and Dollar Tree; and the aforementioned Federal Reserve rate cuts, which could drive lower financing costs and higher property valuations.

