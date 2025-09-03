Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 05:02 Uhr
"The Authenticity," Curated by Cope2 Featuring Shepard Fairey, Danny Cortes and Many more... at One Art Space, Tribeca, NY

One Art Space Gallery, in Tribeca, NY premiere "The Authenticity," an exhibition curated by graffiti writer Cope2 featuring Shepard Fairey, Danny Cortes, Stash and Many more...

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / In the Heart of Tribeca, New York, One Art Space is proud to announce, "The Authenticity," a group exhibition featuring 17 artists and curated by renowned graffiti writer Cope2. Participating artists include Shepard Fairey, Danny Cortes, Mark Bode, Scien and Klor / 123KLAN, Mqizm, Stash, Cope2, Valeri Larko, Joe Iurato, Eye sticker, Delta2, Dain, CortesNYC, Claytonles, Rebecca Marley, Wane One, and Indie184.

The Authenticity

The Authenticity
The Authenticity banner image

This exhibition, "The Authenticity," balances Cope2's international connections and decades-long career in the graffiti and fine arts world, including local street artists like Eye Sticker and graffiti writers like Indie184. "I feel that what they do is authentic. Every artist is inspired by every other artist. Even me, I learned from graffiti writers in the '70s, but what these artists do that I like is they draw from other sources, but they're still authentic," says Cope2. Every artist in the show is inspired both by their individual experiences and the wider art community.

Visually, the work is tied together by bright colors and striking images such as Shepard Fairey's iconic OBEY giant, Eye Sticker's neon pink figurative abstractions that border on the absurd, or Mqizm's mesmerizing graffiti mailboxes. Cope2's taste emerges as bold colors and strong visions on both canvas and found materials.

Co-owners Mei Fung and MaryAnn Giella McCulloh (Co-Owner, Gallerist, and Curator) are looking forward to welcoming Shepard Fairey back to One Art Space after ten years. Original works by Shepard Fairey will be on view. Shepard Fairey stated that he is excited for his work to appear at One Art Space again and share the exhibit with this incredible lineup of New York artists. When there is so much inauthenticity in the world, this show promises to offer real, raw, and unedited experiences. "The Authenticity" will show how we celebrate our authentic selves, that's when true connection emerges.

Bio: Cope2, born Carlo Jr. in New York City, is a graffiti artist whose work has appeared in exhibitions across the U.S. and internationally. Starting in the South Bronx in 1978, he gained fame for being one of New York City's most prolific graffiti artists on subways and city walls, contributing over 35 years to street art culture and recognition for his distinctive raw style.

One Art Space, 23 Warren St., Tribeca, NY 10007

EXHIBITION: September 5 - September 18, 2025

VIP RECEPTION: September 4, 2025, 6pm-9pm

OPENING RECEPTION: September 5, 2025, 6-9pm

www.oneartspace.com • Instagram: @oneartspace • facebook.com/OneArtSpaceNYC • TikTok: @one.art.space • YouTube: @oneartspace

Contact Information

MaryAnn Giella McCulloh
Co-Owner, Gallerist, and Curator
info@oneartspace.com
(646) 559-0535

.

SOURCE: One Art Space



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/%22the-authenticity-%22-curated-by-cope2-featuring-shepard-fairey-dann-1067986

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
