London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Blue Fin Vision®, a leading private eye clinic in London, is proud to announce that its Founder and Lead Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Mr. Mfazo Hove, has been named a Top Recommended Adviser in the Spear's Health & Wellness Index 2025 for Opticians, Ophthalmologists & Laser Eye Surgeons.

This distinction places Mr. Hove at the highest level of recognition awarded to any ophthalmologist in the Spear's Index, setting a new benchmark for clinical excellence and patient trust in the field of advanced vision correction.

Elite Recognition in a Competitive Field

Spear's, widely regarded as the "Michelin guide for high-net-worth advisers," curates its annual Health & Wellness Index through independent research, peer feedback, and patient testimony.

In the 2024 Index, leading ophthalmologists were all recognised at the Recommended tier.

By contrast, in 2025, Mr. Hove is distinguished as 'Top Recommended' - the first ophthalmologist to achieve this higher tier in Spear's Health & Wellness Index, placing Blue Fin Vision in a league of its own.

Proven Outcomes and Patient Trust

This recognition builds upon Blue Fin Vision's proven track record of:

50,000+ cataract and refractive procedures performed, with over 25,000 in the last 4 years alone.

521+ independent 5-star reviews, with no negative feedback across all platforms.

Outstanding NOD (National Ophthalmology Database) data, confirming extremely low complication rates and consistently excellent outcomes.

Exclusive use of Zeiss premium Intraocular lenses

A culture of clinical innovation and patient care that combines surgical precision with concierge-level service.

A Global Destination for Vision Correction

Blue Fin Vision is increasingly the destination of choice for discerning patients worldwide, who travel to London for Mr. Hove's expertise in cataract surgery, lens replacement, and laser eye procedures.

To be recognised by Spear's at the 'Top Recommended' level is a humbling honour and a testament to the trust that Blue Fin Vision's patients place in them. The team's mission remains simple: to deliver world-class surgical outcomes with uncompromising precision, transparency, and care. This recognition reflects not just the team's clinical results, but the values they uphold-patient-led decisions, evidence-based practice, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

