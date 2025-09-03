Hampshire, England--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Andrew & Andrew Solicitors is pleased to announce that they have expanded their presence with the opening of a new high street branch in Wickham, bringing their total number of offices to three.

The new Wickham office marks their third location, alongside their existing branches, Portsmouth and Emsworth. This demonstrates a steady growth and commitment to serving the local community.

Andrew & Andrew Solicitors Open New Wickham Office to Serve Local Community

Many of A2's clients are based in and around Wickham, so the new branch saves local customers the journey to Portsmouth, making legal services more accessible and convenient.

The new Wickham branch features two spacious, comfortable, and accommodating meeting rooms. As well as this, the branch is equipped with top-of-the-range facilities to make client meetings as welcoming and productive as possible.

Unlike many businesses in the legal industry, A2 maintains a high street presence for face-to-face service. Their human approach is central to how they work. Approachable, accessible, and community-focused.

The new branch offers a range of A2's legal services, including:

Residential Conveyancing

Personal Injury

Contested probate

Wills and probate (Private Client)

Lasting Power of Attorney LPA

About Andrew & Andrew

Named after Andrew Wisniewski (Director) and Andrew Sears (now Retired), Andrew & Andrew Solicitors Ltd have been practising since 1956, providing expert professional, specialist legal advice to local communities across Hampshire and beyond.

At their three storey Portsmouth office, they have established a diverse team of legal experts who are ready to support individuals on a wide variety of legal matters. As an established Practice, with a strong presence, due to the increased demand for our legal services, there has been natural organic growth to their Emsworth office, with the Wickham office now open.

A Practice comprising over 60 staff, the firm prides itself on its friendly and supportive approach. The team has a large business network. Many of their Clients are referrals from existing or past Clients.

More information about Andrew & Andrew can be found on the firm's website. Alternatively, a representative for the law firm can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

