Mittwoch, 03.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 06:00 Uhr
SINBON Electronics: SINBON Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Swobbee to Advance Sustainable Urban Mobility

TAIPEI, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading electronics system integrator SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced that it has strengthened its strategic partnership with Berlin climate tech company Swobbee through a minority investment. The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and accelerating the transition toward a greener market economy.

The partnership originated from a series of international standardization activities where SINBON and Swobbee joined forces to promote charging infrastructure solutions with the shared goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Building on this foundation, the investment will provide Swobbee with immediate access to SINBON's global manufacturing capabilities, redefining the company's international deployment strategy. At the same time, SINBON expands its role as a full-service provider, broadening the scope of engineering and connectivity solutions it delivers across the e-mobility sector.

Together, SINBON and Swobbee aim to bring knowledge, expertise, and creativity to urban last-mile transportation through a portfolio of innovative and safe battery swapping infrastructure solutions. The two companies will also continue to participate in campaigns and standardization efforts that drive the adoption of swappable batteries as a cornerstone of sustainable mobility.

Swobbee's CEO Thomas Duscha (left) and SINBON's Associate Corporate Business Development Director Alex Shiung (right) announce the strengthened strategic partnership to advance sustainable urban mobility

Far beyond investment, the partnership reinforces the European and Asian green technology ecosystem at a time when urban decarbonization is both an environmental and economic imperative.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, SINBON offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency. By combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and innovative technologies, SINBON delivers customized solutions for long-term customer success. The company operates globally with facilities in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, and the United States.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sinbon-electronics/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763311/Swobbee_s_CEO_Thomas_Duscha__left__SINBON_s_Associate_Corporate_Business_Development.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533173/SINBON_Electronics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinbon-strengthens-strategic-partnership-with-swobbee-to-advance-sustainable-urban-mobility-302544597.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
