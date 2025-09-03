Liberty Personal Loans Help Australians Manage Medical Costs

With some Australians accessing their superannuation early to pay for IVF treatment, Liberty says personal loans could also support family planning.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / While Australians may be looking forward to growing their families, managing the upfront expenses could be a key consideration for some.

Recent figures show a rise in Australians applying for early access to their superannuation on compassionate grounds, mainly to fund medical procedures, including IVF.

While this option may offer short-term financial relief, it could significantly reduce retirement savings over time.

According to leading non-bank lender Liberty, personal loans offer another way to pursue family goals or afford medical procedures without compromising on retirement savings.

Communications Manager Bernadine Pantarotto says personal loans could help borrowers find greater flexibility in their funds to cover a range of expenses.

"Liberty offers personal loans with flexible repayment options, allowing borrowers to spread out upfront expenses over time without dipping into their savings," explained Ms Pantarotto.

Deposited as a lump sum and serviced through a fixed repayment plan, Liberty personal loans are quick, simple, and suitable for a range of purposes.

Borrowers could put the funds toward pre-treatment consultations, diagnostic tests, IVF procedures, or handling unexpected emergencies.

With a quick and easy online application, Liberty makes it easier for borrowers to act quickly when timing matters most.

"Our streamlined process gives borrowers a personalized rate in minutes. In some cases, same-day funding upon approval may also be available," said Ms Pantarotto.

The leading lender offers an alternative to traditional lenders and a free-thinking approach to finance.

"No two borrowers are alike, which is why Liberty's inclusive lending practices take into account the bigger picture for each individual," said Ms Pantarotto.

"We consider those with variable income, less-than-perfect credit history, and those with more complex needs."

Supporting borrowers to achieve their goals sooner, Liberty offers personal loan solutions for a variety of purposes beyond medical, including cosmetic procedures, weddings, travel, education and more.

"As free thinkers, we're proud to have helped over 900,000 customers with tailored lending solutions," said Ms Pantarotto.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers helped across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

