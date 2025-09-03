Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 06:54 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQ Europe: Culture, Not Capital, Kills Mergers

EQ BEAM predicts people-related risks in deals and provides solutions.

- Acquisitions destroy more value than any other single action taken by companies.*

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, hundreds of mergers and acquisition transactions were conducted in Sweden to a value of over 150 million SEK. It is well known that over 70% of investments fail to meet their objectives. At least 30% of these failed transactions are caused directly by cultural integration issues such as unsynchronised leadership and culture clashes. (McKinsey, Deloitte, KPMG). The due diligence process simply isn't good enough at minimizing human risks.

"EQ Europe has observed this for many years. We wanted to reduce this negative trend, and we are proud to introduce a new approach, one that redefines how companies handle both due diligence and post-integration," says Jenny Westergård, former banker and now CEO of EQ Europe.

EQ BEAM (Behavioural Emotional Intelligence AI Model) shines a light on human capital - leadership and culture - turning soft factors into hard data. It measures and quantifies the alignment of teams, organisations, and boards to predict people-related deal risks and value creation potential.

Crucially, EQ BEAM doesn't stop at prediction. It identifies practical, targeted interventions to improve integration outcomes, strengthen leadership alignment, and unlock business value - thereby creating better and more sustainable workplaces.

For more information, contact us at info@eqeurope.com or reach out directly to Jenny Westergård, CEO of EQ Europe, jenny@eqeurope.com, +46 70 763 30 11.

* Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at New York University

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eq-europe/r/culture--not-capital--kills-mergers,c4227736

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eq-europe-culture-not-capital-kills-mergers-302544644.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.