AI-driven decision-making helps co-ops deliver better local assortments, reduce costs, and enhance member value

SymphonyAI, a leader in vertical AI solutions for enterprise transformation, today announced that Central Co-op, Lincolnshire, and Midcounties co-operatives have deployed its Connected Retail platform to modernise operations, localise assortments, and enhance the member experience across more than 700 stores serving over 1.3 million shoppers.

Amid rising operating costs, shifting consumer demand, and the need for hyper-local precision, the co-ops are using generative and predictive AI to make faster, more informed decisions. SymphonyAI's platform delivers real-time intelligence across inventory management, shelf execution, and supply chain operations driving efficiency, reducing waste, and creating more relevant store experiences.

"With SymphonyAI's range and space planning, we can quickly adjust our assortments to meet changing member-shopper preferences while automating labour-intensive tasks to allow our teams to focus on delivering exceptional service," said Jacob Isherwood, CIO, Midcounties Co-op

"Our priority is to keep shelves stocked with the right products, reduce waste, and minimise overhead costs. With SymphonyAI's platform, we're able to enhance our operational efficiency and meet the evolving needs of our shoppers," said Steve Leach, COO, Lincolnshire Co-op

"As a member-owned business, our shoppers' needs and preferences take top priority. With SymphonyAI's connected retail platform, we have seamlessly integrated operations, ensuring shoppers are presented with the optimum range and high on-shelf availability," said Selina Butterfield-Mashoofi, Chief Finance and Technology Officer, Central Co-operative

Delivering Impact Through AI-Driven Retail

With SymphonyAI's Connected Retail platform, the co-ops benefit from:

Localized Assortments tailored to community needs, reducing waste and driving loyalty

tailored to community needs, reducing waste and driving loyalty Smarter Shelf Execution with store-specific planograms and optimised space allocation

with store-specific planograms and optimised space allocation Operational Efficiency from predictive analytics and automated workflows that deliver value in weeks, not months

"The UK is a strategic growth market for us, and AI especially generative AI is at the heart of how we're helping retailers unlock new value," said Manish Choudhary, President, Symphony Retail CPG. "Our platform empowers real-time, intelligent decision-making that goes far beyond automation. It transforms complexity into opportunity with measurable results for both retailers and shoppers."

About Central Co-operative

Central Co-operative is one of the largest independent retail co-operative societies in the UK, with a heritage stretching back over 175 years. It has over 440 trading outlets, a family of around 7,700 colleagues, and more than 330,000 regular trading members.

About Lincolnshire Co-op

Lincolnshire Co-op is owned by its 300,000 members, the people of Lincolnshire and surrounding counties, and has been for more than 160 years. It runs 221 trading outlets, including 100 food stores.

About Midcounties Co-op

The Midcounties Co-operative is one of the UK's largest independent consumer co-operative societies. It operates a range of businesses across Travel, Food Retail, Early Years, Utilities, Post Offices and Flexible Benefits. The society has over 750,000 members, employs over 6,000 colleagues and has an annual turnover of £1.5 billion.

With headquarters in Warwickshire, Midcounties Co-operative also has trading outlets across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Shropshire, West Midlands, Avon, Somerset, Dorset, Worcestershire, and the surrounding counties.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI builds vertical AI applications that help enterprises tackle their most complex, high-value challenges-like stopping financial crime, improving store performance, and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers in 26 countries, including 200 of the top financial institutions, top 25 CPGs, and many of the world's largest grocers and industrial manufacturers. SymphonyAI delivers domain-trained applications and pre-built agents, ready to work on day one. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com

