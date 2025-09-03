LINSOUL INC: ZiiGaat X Hangout.Audio Launch Odyssey 2: Hybrid IEM for Studio Precision and Musical Enjoyment

1 Dynamic Driver + 3 Balanced Armatures Deliver Reference Tuning with Powerful Sub-Bass

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / ZiiGaat, in collaboration with Singapore's Hangout.Audio, proudly announces the release of the Odyssey 2, the next chapter in the Odyssey series. Featuring a new 2nd-generation dynamic driver and genuine Knowles balanced armatures, Odyssey 2 offers greater bass depth, refined tonal balance, and an elevated listening experience for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Advanced Hybrid Driver System

The Odyssey 2 combines an all-new 10mm 2nd-generation bio-cellulose composite dynamic driver with genuine Knowles balanced armatures for a perfectly blended sound signature. Acting as a subwoofer, the dynamic driver provides deep, tight, and impactful low frequencies, while the dual Knowles RAF 32873 drivers deliver exceptionally clear and natural mids. A dedicated Knowles RAD 33518 tweeter ensures crisp, airy treble with precise articulation, completing a configuration that balances musicality with studio accuracy.

Balanced, Reference-Grade Tuning

Odyssey 2 adopts a new reference tuning for discerning listeners. Its bass offers a tight, powerful sub-bass lift at 200Hz, delivering impact without muddying mids. The midrange remains flat and neutral, preserving clarity and weight for every note. Treble is smooth yet detailed, ensuring long, fatigue-free listening. This balanced signature suits vocal lovers, classical music fans, studio engineers, stage musicians, and gamers seeking precision.

Premium Craftsmanship with Customizable Cabling

Each Odyssey 2 unit is handcrafted from lightweight, durable aluminum alloy, paired with unique hand-poured faceplates that give every set a bespoke finish. The IEM comes equipped with a custom 4-core OCC copper and silver Litz cable, featuring interchangeable 3.5mm and 4.4mm plugs for versatile use across sources. With its 0.78mm 2-pin connector system, Odyssey 2 also supports cable upgrades, allowing users to further personalize their listening experience.

Technical Specifications

Drivers:1 Dynamic (10mm Bio-Cellulose) + 3 Balanced Armatures (Knowles 32873 x2, Knowles 33518 x1)

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 25 kHz

Impedance: 20 ohms

Sensitivity: 105 dB

Total Harmonic Distortion (THD): 0.19%

Connector: 0.78mm 2-pin, 4-core OCC + silver Litz cable

