Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2025 08:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LINSOUL INC: ZiiGaat X Hangout.Audio Launch Odyssey 2: Hybrid IEM for Studio Precision and Musical Enjoyment

1 Dynamic Driver + 3 Balanced Armatures Deliver Reference Tuning with Powerful Sub-Bass

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / ZiiGaat, in collaboration with Singapore's Hangout.Audio, proudly announces the release of the Odyssey 2, the next chapter in the Odyssey series. Featuring a new 2nd-generation dynamic driver and genuine Knowles balanced armatures, Odyssey 2 offers greater bass depth, refined tonal balance, and an elevated listening experience for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Advanced Hybrid Driver System
The Odyssey 2 combines an all-new 10mm 2nd-generation bio-cellulose composite dynamic driver with genuine Knowles balanced armatures for a perfectly blended sound signature. Acting as a subwoofer, the dynamic driver provides deep, tight, and impactful low frequencies, while the dual Knowles RAF 32873 drivers deliver exceptionally clear and natural mids. A dedicated Knowles RAD 33518 tweeter ensures crisp, airy treble with precise articulation, completing a configuration that balances musicality with studio accuracy.

Balanced, Reference-Grade Tuning
Odyssey 2 adopts a new reference tuning for discerning listeners. Its bass offers a tight, powerful sub-bass lift at 200Hz, delivering impact without muddying mids. The midrange remains flat and neutral, preserving clarity and weight for every note. Treble is smooth yet detailed, ensuring long, fatigue-free listening. This balanced signature suits vocal lovers, classical music fans, studio engineers, stage musicians, and gamers seeking precision.

Premium Craftsmanship with Customizable Cabling
Each Odyssey 2 unit is handcrafted from lightweight, durable aluminum alloy, paired with unique hand-poured faceplates that give every set a bespoke finish. The IEM comes equipped with a custom 4-core OCC copper and silver Litz cable, featuring interchangeable 3.5mm and 4.4mm plugs for versatile use across sources. With its 0.78mm 2-pin connector system, Odyssey 2 also supports cable upgrades, allowing users to further personalize their listening experience.

Technical Specifications

Drivers:1 Dynamic (10mm Bio-Cellulose) + 3 Balanced Armatures (Knowles 32873 x2, Knowles 33518 x1)
Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 25 kHz
Impedance: 20 ohms
Sensitivity: 105 dB
Total Harmonic Distortion (THD): 0.19%
Connector: 0.78mm 2-pin, 4-core OCC + silver Litz cable

ZiiGaat Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information
Rosie
Marketing Specialist
marketing@ziigaat.com

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou
Marketing Assistant
marketing@kiwiears.com

Rosie Dian
Marketing Speicalist
marketing@ziigaat.com

.

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ziigaat-x-hangout.audio-launch-odyssey-2-hybrid-iem-for-studio-pr-1064127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.