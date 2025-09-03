The new coverage will provide up to $20 million in additional expanded capacity, covering damage from severe storms in non-coastal regions.From pv magazine USA Climate insurance provider kWh Analytics expanded its coverage, adding a new Excess Natural Catastrophe insurance policy for solar projects. The Excess Natural Catastrophe layer provides up to $20 million in additional capacity, covering severe convective storms and named windstorms in non-coastal regions. The company said its loss database shows that hail accounts for 73% of total solar industry losses by damage amount. Technical due diligence ...

