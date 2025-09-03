The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's tool helps public and private energy buyers, like colleges, utilities, local governments, industrial buyers and more, explore off-site electricity options with cost-informed insights tailored to their specific goals.From pv magazine USA The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) released its Procurement Analysis Tool (PAT), a web-based tool designed to help energy buyers navigate off-site procurement options. Backed by NREL data and analysis tools, PAT helps public and private energy buyers to explore off-site electricity options with cost-informed ...

