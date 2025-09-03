Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mollyroe Plc - Mollyroe Provides £150,000 CLN to Cascade Studio

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Mollyroe Provides £150,000 CLN to Cascade Studio

Mollyroe is pleased to announce it has provided Cascade Studio a convertible loan note (the "CLN") for £150,000. The CLN can be converted at Mollyroe's option at a 20% discount to the valuation of the next funding round and is secured against the company's assets. In addition, MollyRoe has right-of-first-refusal to invest in Cascade Studio, which it may choose to do in full, or alongside a number of US and UK institutions and HNW's who have expressed a desire to invest in Cascade Studio.

Cascade Studio ('Cascade')

Cascade Studio is a nascent company focused on creating the go-to SaaS platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling. Leveraging over 40 years of combined experience in creative technologies and industries, Cascade's small expert multi-award winning management team is developing a GenAI and agentic AI platform offering an intuitive toolset and interface that integrates with proprietary fine-tuned multi-modal generative AI models, enabling bespoke & seamless end-to-end GenAI content production for film, animation, advertising, digital agencies, music videos, corporate training, education, and various other sectors. The technology suite streamlines workflows from ideation to project delivery within a single platform, enhancing both creativity and functionality.

To date there is no direct competitor for the envisaged platform enabling Cascade to have significant first mover advantage.

Paul Ryan, Executive Director

"We have expended a significant amount of time researching potential opportunities in search of a company with a product that is game changing and supported by an experienced and proven management team. In Cascade we believe we found such an opportunity. We are truly excited at the prospect and look forward to updating the market of developments in due course."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Narisha Ragoonanthun and Charles Goodfellow

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930


