WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
03.09.25 | 09:04
1,229 Euro
+1,57 % +0,019
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
72 Leser
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Leiden, the Netherlands, September 3, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on September 8-10, 2025.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, September 8 at 1:30pm EDT/19:30 CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Investor Relations at investor@pharming.comor your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom
Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

US PR
Ethan Metelenis
T: +1

Attachment

  • Pharming to present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference_EN_03SEP25 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8f7573af-9a32-44f3-b1e2-d655b08e64df)

