Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2025 08:12 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Makera Brings CNC Innovation to IFA 2025

Entry-Level CNC, Pro-Level Power

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desktop CNC machines are rapidly moving from hobbyist workshops into classrooms, studios, and research labs. At IFA 2025 (Sept 5-9, Messe Berlin, Stand H20-158), Makera will showcase how professional-grade precision is now accessible to everyone.

From Research Labs to Everyday Makers

Traditionally, affordable CNC tools lacked reliability, while professional systems were costly and complex. Makera has built trust by closing this gap. Its flagship Carvera CNC is already in use at dozens of institutions such as the ISCR, where researchers achieved micron-level accuracy in producing vascular chip molds for drug testing-a task previously impossible with consumer-grade tools.

This example highlights a broader shift: desktop CNC machining is no longer just for prototyping, but a dependable instrument for innovation.

Highlights at IFA 2025

Visitors can expect:

  • Interactive RC Tank Battles - bringing CNC precision to life through live participation.
  • European tradeshow debut of the Makera Cyclone Dust Collector - designed for cleaner, safer workspaces (now available for pre-order).
  • First offline preview of Makera's new entry-level CNC machine, under the slogan "Entry-Level CNC, Pro-Level Power". This machine aims to eliminate barriers for beginners while retaining reliability expected by professionals.

Lowering Barriers, Raising Standards

The reasons why many hesitate to adopt CNC machining technology: entry-level models often underperform, while professional machines feel risky or even overwhelming to invest in. Makera addresses both concerns by combining proven high performance with accessible design and costs.

The launch of its new machine signals more than an addition to the product line: it reflects Makera's mission to democratize advanced manufacturing tools and enable more people-educators, students, startups, and researchers-to innovate with confidence.

Media Contact
press@makera.com | www.makera.com

About Makera

Makera designs intelligent desktop CNC solutions that combine automation, precision, and accessibility. From makers to medical labs, its tools are trusted worldwide for real-world results.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/makera-brings-cnc-innovation-to-ifa-2025-302544172.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.