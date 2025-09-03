Alliance to co-create scalable Physical AI solutions driving autonomous systems, advanced healthcare technologies, and innovations in industrial automation and robotics.

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services, today announced a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley's SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI. This partnership aims to transform industries through cutting-edge AI-driven solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industrial Automation and Robotics.

This partnership integrates LTTS' deep engineering expertise and domain focus with SiMa.ai's MLSoC ONE platform and software SDK. Under this agreement, SiMa.ai will deliver industry-leading AI hardware and software solutions by leveraging LTTS' core engineering capabilities and human capital investments across key areas such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), AD/ADAS, Industrial Automation Robotics and Healthcare. The joint development of breakthrough use cases in these areas will drive the expansion and broader adoption of SiMa.ai's platform.

"SiMa.ai cements LTTS' position as a leader in AI-led ER&D solutions," said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services. "By combining SiMa.ai's groundbreaking AI computing technology with our expertise in design and implementation, we are empowering clients across Robotics, Mobility, and Healthcare to accelerate time-to-market, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unparalleled value. Together, we are driving the industry forward, embedding intelligence into innovative solutions that are sustainable and scalable."

By identifying high-value opportunities and joint go-to-market strategies across industries, the collaboration will accelerate innovation in AI technology adoption and drive tangible outcomes for businesses worldwide. The teams will also establish a scalable product support framework, ensuring streamlined deployment of the solutions for global clients.

"Our collaboration with LTTS symbolizes the synergy required to scale Physical AI applications globally," said Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO of SiMa.ai. "LTTS brings unmatched engineering capabilities and client reach, making them an ideal partner. By working together, we enable industries to harness the full potential of AI, delivering high performance and power efficiency to clients while simplifying the adoption process."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,600 employees across 23 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 105 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2025.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a leader in Physical AI, delivering a purpose-built, software-centric platform that brings best-in-class performance, power efficiency, and ease of use to Physical AI applications. Focused on scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace defense, smart vision, and healthcare, SiMa.ai is led by seasoned technologists and backed by top-tier investors. Headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at www.sima.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902379322/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

L&T Technology Services Limited

Aniruddha Basu

E: Aniruddha.Basu@LTTS.com

SiMa.ai

The Hoffman Agency

Sima.ai@hoffman.com