Leila Kaissi named to lead the firm's GCC presence

Adams Street Partners, LLC, a leading private markets investment management firm with more than $62 billion in assets under management ("Adams Street"), announced the opening of its Abu Dhabi office, the firm's first presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC"). The new office is in ADGM, one of the region's most dynamic financial districts. Adams Street's on-the-ground presence will enhance the firm's long-standing relationships across the GCC and support its growing investors and strategic partners.

The office will be led by Leila Kaissi, who has joined the firm as a Principal, Investor Relations. Kaissi will focus on developing and deepening institutional client and consultant relationships throughout the GCC. She will also work closely with clients in the management of their portfolios and aid in the development and monitoring of their private equity programs.

"The opening of our Abu Dhabi office is another milestone for Adams Street and a natural progression of our global expansion. Having a local presence marks our commitment to further developing strategic and long-standing partnerships in the region," said Jeffrey Diehl, Managing Partner Head of Investments at Adams Street.

"I am excited to lead Adams Street's efforts in the Gulf," commented Leila Kaissi, Principal, Investor Relations and head of the Abu Dhabi office. "GCC investors are eager to access investments in global venture capital, growth equity, buyout and private credit markets. Adams Street has a long and successful history delivering innovative investment opportunities in these areas. I look forward to building on the strong demand in the region and deepening our existing relationships."

"I am delighted to have Leila at Adams Street to expand and build on all the work that we've done so far in the region," added John Kremer, Partner Head of Investor Relations (EMEA). "The GCC is strategically important to Adams Street's global business objectives and a presence there will allow us to better serve our existing clients, strengthen client relationships, and capitalize on significant opportunities to match our ambitions in the region."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM said, "The decision by leading international firms like Adams Street to establish offices in Abu Dhabi speaks of the tremendous opportunities that the UAE's capital offers. As the richest city globally, Abu Dhabi is strategically positioned to attract world-class businesses in the asset management sector, and ADGM is proud to support its positioning. We are pleased to welcome Adams Street to ADGM's vibrant and expanding ecosystem and look forward to seeing their growth strategy unfold in Abu Dhabi and the region."

Prior to joining Adams Street, Leila was a Vice President at Gulf Capital where she was responsible for institutional investor relationships, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, corporates, and family offices in the GCC and across the globe. She also played an active role in the development of Gulf Capital's investor relations strategy, managing co-investment opportunities, and overseeing investor due diligence.

About Adams Street Partners

Adams Street Partners is a global private markets investment manager with investments in more than 30 countries across five continents. The firm is 100% employee-owned and has $62 billion in assets under management across primary, secondary, growth equity, credit, and co-investment strategies. Adams Street strives to generate actionable investment insights across market cycles by drawing on over 50 years of private markets experience, proprietary intelligence, and trusted relationships. Adams Street has offices in Abu Dhabi, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, London, Menlo Park, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. Visit www.adamsstreetpartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902501734/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

SEC Newgate

Daniela Gorini

daniela.gorini@secnewgate.ae

+971 (0) 58 129 3083

Ihab Youssef

ihab.youssef@secnewgate.ae

+971 (0) 55 768 4150