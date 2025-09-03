Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, in partnership with The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), hosted the Data-Driven Value Chain (DDVC) Springboard EU workshop at the Hanshow Amsterdam office on August 28, following a networking dinner on August 27. The curated program convened over 30 senior decision-makers from retailers, CPGs, media agencies and technology leaders under the theme "Integration Power: Synergy of Shopper, In-Store, and Retail Media for Sales Boost."

Ruediger Hagedorn, Director of DDVC

Sessions included a CGF Hanshow opening and showroom tour, an expert panel on in-store marketing trends, Microsoft's keynote on AI's role in retail media, Hanshow use cases, an immersive Retail Journey Mapping Lab, and co-working session led by Microsoft.

Driving Ecosystem Collaboration Through Retail Media Networks

Opening the day, CGF's Ruediger Hagedorn, Director of DDVC, set the collaborative tone and put interoperability at the centre, positioning DDVC as the place to unlock RMNs, shopper marketing and in-store activation through seamless data flow and shared insights: "Interoperability is key to unlocking seamless data flow and powerful insights. It enables a pre-competitive, collaborative approach to connecting with consumers, delivering a single, unified customer experience online and in-store."

Building on that strategic frame, Nate Pinkston, Global Head of Retail Media at Microsoft, outlined how AI becomes the transformation engine for retail media-agentic commerce, real-time personalisation, cross-platform data harmonisation and adaptive media, adding: "AI is changing how people shop-shifting the shopping journey and where discovery happens. Retailers and brands need to start adapting now or risk falling behind."

Translating strategy to shopfloor outcomes, Hanshow's Dean of Retail Research Institute, Eason Tong showcased IoT-powered scenarios, from ESLs to smart trolleys that transform physical stores into intelligent retail media environments: "I believe physical stores are the last goldmine of Retail Media Networks capturing attention at the shelf is the key to driving brand growth."

Immersive Session: Turning Stores into Intelligent Media Ecosystems

The Retail Journey Mapping Lab, co-led by Philippe Brochard, Board member and retail CEO, together with Hanshow's Eason Tong and joined by leading retailers, CPGs, and media agency experts, was a highlight of the workshop. More than a discussion, it offered a live, in-situation experience showing how in-store retail media bridges online and offline into unified commerce ecosystems. Philippe emphasized that this integration turns every shopper touchpoint into a multiplier of revenue and engagement, creating shared, measurable value for all stakeholders.

Participants experienced first-hand how in-store retail media transforms every square meter into a performance-driven, monetizable asset. By blending online and offline behaviors, physical stores become intelligent data hubs that deliver personalized engagement at the exact moment of decision.

The session also underlined the collaborative nature of retail transformation:

For retailers, unlocking new revenue streams and measurable ROI on infrastructure.

For brands, precision targeting and attribution from discovery to purchase in real time.

For consumers, seamless, personalized commerce at the moment of choice.

For media and tech partners, programmatic buying, cross-channel orchestration, and new monetization models.

As Hanshow underlined: nothing replaces live experience. RMN is about imagining value creation together, in real time.

Hands-on Innovation at Hanshow's Showroom

At Hanshow's Showroom, guests experienced how the company's digital solutions transform stores into measurable media environments. From electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and entrance displays to smart trolleys, Hanshow showcased an integrated stack that enables consistent campaign orchestration and real-time optimization of pricing, planograms, and on-shelf availability.

Demonstrations highlighted how ESLs now serve not only as pricing infrastructure but also as powerful in-store marketing touchpoints, linking shelves, mobile, and shopper journeys through NFC and AI-driven content delivery. With these innovations, retailers can unlock seamless promotions, shopper engagement, and data-driven insights-turning every store into an outcome-driven marketing environment.

The DDVC Springboard EU workshop underscored how Retail Media Networks are becoming the new growth engine for retail, transforming physical stores into intelligent, data-driven ecosystems where every touchpoint is measurable and monetizable. By convening retailers, brands, media agencies, and technology leaders, CGF and Hanshow showcased the power of pre-competitive collaboration to build interoperability, define shared standards, and unlock new revenue streams, marking a milestone in shaping a unified RMN community and accelerating the future of AI-powered, omnichannel retail media.

