Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Critical Metals Expands Strategic Focus with U.S. Critical Minerals Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. ("Apex" or the "Company") (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on strategic metals vital to global supply chains, is pleased to provide an update on a corporate initiative to expand its holdings within the U.S.A. as part of a broader positioning within the North American critical minerals sector.

The Company, via a local agent, has acquired rights to explore and options to purchase a 2,407-acre midwestern U.S.-based property package it considers highly prospective for rare earth elements (REE) and critical mineral mineralization based on a historic exploration data set available to the Company. The project covers a large portion of a rare metal complex which has been known for more than 50 years but remains largely underexplored. Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. ("Dahrouge") has been retained to review the historical exploration data and provide recommendations going forward.

CEO of Apex Critical Metals, Sean Charland, states: "I've personally worked with Jody Dahrouge and his team for more than two decades, with several years spent evaluating rare earth element exploration opportunities. Over the past year, in addition to our collaborations in Canada (Cap Project), we've focused our efforts on a particular district in the US that we believe holds significant potential for rare earth and niobium discoveries. The recent shifting of government priorities and industrial demand forecasts aligns well with the highly prospective portfolio we are building at Apex."

The property package to-date totals 2,407 acres, and the Company acquired the rights to explore, as well as an option to purchase the mineral interest in respect of the properties, or an aggregate purchase price of CAD $567,472.84. The Company shall have the option to purchase the mineral interest in respect of the properties by paying the sum of US$10,000 per acre. If the option is exercised by the Company, an aggregate 2.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty is payable, with Apex retaining the right to repurchase 0.25% of the NSR for US$500,000.

Rare Earth Supply Chain Dynamics

This acquisition comes at a time of unprecedented investment in U.S. rare earths. On July 10, 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a US$400 million equity stake in MP Materials Corp.¹, operator of the Mountain Pass mine, in a deal that also included a decade-long guaranteed pricing arrangement for permanent magnets used in defense applications. Just days later, Apple Inc. signed a US$500 million multi-year supply agreement with MP Materials, marking one of the largest corporate commitments to a U.S.-based rare earth producer in history.

The urgency is reinforced by the U.S. Geological Survey's 2025 Mineral Commodity Summaries, which note that the U.S. is 100% import-dependent for 12 critical minerals, including rare earths and niobium.2 In 2024, U.S. consumption of rare earths was approximately 8,800 metric tons REO (Rare Earth Oxides) equivalent, while domestic mine production at Mountain Pass was ~43,000 tons, almost all shipped to China for refining. For niobium, more than 90% of global supply comes from Brazil, with the U.S. having no domestic production.3 Apex's move into the U.S. market is aligned with government priorities to reduce reliance on foreign sources of these essential inputs.

Governments across the allied world are reshaping policy to meet these challenges. In Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney has proposed that investments in critical minerals development be counted toward NATO defense commitments - a framework that could channel billions into mining and processing as part of national security obligations.4 In the United States, the Department of Defense has already backed MP Materials and Lynas Rare Earths' Texas processing facility, with analysts expecting further Defense Production Act funding to be deployed in the coming months.5,6 Meanwhile, China has extended its production quota system to imported rare earth concentrates, a move that could create new bottlenecks for global supply.7 Together, these shifts highlight both the risks of foreign dependence and the opportunity for companies like Apex to play a meaningful role in building secure supply chains across North America.

The Company also notes increased validation from peer activity. Earlier this year, Critical Metals Corp. secured a 10-year offtake agreement with Greenland's Tanbreez project, ensuring future REE feed for allied markets.8 Energy Fuels Inc. recently produced the first kilogram of 99.9% pure dysprosium oxide ever refined in the U.S., a milestone for heavy rare earth separation outside of Asia.9

With assets spanning British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and now the United States, Apex is establishing itself as a continental critical minerals company. The Company's portfolio is built around carbonatite systems; the same rock type hosting such world-class deposits as Araxá in Brazil, Bayan Obo in China, Niobec in Canada, and Mountain Pass in the USA. Apex will provide further updates as the Company finalizes its property acquisitions and exploration progresses.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Project Disclosure:

The references herein to market trends and resource projects other than those held by the Company are for informational purposes only and based only on publicly available information. The Company urges readers to conduct their own review of any of the third-party information contained herein, including its relevance to the business of the Company, prior to making an investment decision in respect of the Company. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability to successfully develop projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons. The Company's mineral resource prospects are at an early stage and there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving a return on shareholders' investment and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the early stage of operations.

For a more comprehensive overview of the risks related to the Company's business, please review the Company's continuous disclosure documents, each filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo. (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia Licence #48336), Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC) (OTCQX:APXCF) (FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of properties prospective for carbonatites and alkaline rocks with potential to host economic concentrations of rare earth elements (REE's), niobium, gold and copper mineralization. Apex's Cap Property located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, B.C., spans 25 square kilometres and hosts a recently identified promising 1.8-kilometre niobium in soil trend. The Company's Bianco carbonatite Project encompasses 3,735 hectares covering a large carbonatite complex within an area known for significant niobium mineralization in northwestern Ontario. The Lac Le Moyne Project covers approximately 4,025 ha and is situated several kilometers to the northwest of Commerce Resources Corp.'s Eldor Carbonatite Complex located in Quebec, Canada.

Carbonatites are extremely rare rock types, with around 600 known worldwide. They are host to rare earth element ("REE") minerals, niobium, tantalum and phosphate, as well as copper and gold. Carbonatites are host to the world's largest and most productive niobium deposits, including Araxa and Catalão in Brazil, and Niobec in Quebec. In addition, they are the primary source of REEs, including Mountain Pass in California, Mount Weld in Australia, and Bayan Obo in China. They are also important sources of phosphate (apatite), including Cargill, Ontario, while the Palabora mine in South Africa has produced copper, nickel, gold, magnetite, and vermiculite. Other carbonatites are known to have produced gold, iron, zirconium, fluorite, and other industrial minerals.

