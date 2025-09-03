Telestream LLC: Telestream Unveils Major Measurement Enhancements for ST 2110, HDR, and SRT Deployments

New capabilities across PRISM, SPG9000, INSPECT, and ARGUS deliver precision monitoring for broadcast, IP, and OTT services: See it in action at IBC2025

NEVADA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Telestream , a global leader in media workflow technologies, will add powerful new capabilities to its Measurement portfolio at IBC2025, Stand 7.B21 . These enhancements span Telestream's PRISM waveform monitors, SPG9000 signal generators, INSPECT IP monitoring, ARGUS and the IQ family of probes, supporting next-generation deployments from live and remote production to post-production to multiplatform delivery.

Telestream's Measurement solutions ensure confidence, precision, and actionable insight across the entire media creation, supply chain management, and distribution. The latest innovations demonstrate Telestream's ongoing investment in helping media organizations manage complex workflows with precision, including ST 2110, HDR, SRT-based contribution, and multi-network observability.

"As media operations become more dynamic and decentralized, precision monitoring is more important than ever," said Matthew Driscoll, VP of Product Management, Telestream. "At IBC2025, we'll showcase the latest enhancements to our Measurement portfolio, designed to provide confidence, compliance, and actionable insights across the media supply chain. From SDI to IP transitions, remote and live production to OTT streaming, our solutions enhance signal integrity, simplify IP workflows, and advance HDR capabilities. With these innovations, Telestream continues to deliver precise monitoring and measurement for every workflow."

Whether enabling distributed production teams to visualize contribution feeds, helping colorists perfect HDR content, or supporting broadcast engineers with real-time ST 2110 diagnostics, Telestream delivers the tools needed to maintain quality and performance in a rapidly evolving media ecosystem.

Key highlights of the Test and Measurement updates include:

Contribution & Remote Production Quality Assurance

Telestream's ARGUS platform introduces real-time video, audio, and caption playback from active alarms, allowing engineers to isolate service issues instantly. Coupled with robust SRT support in Sentry and Inspector Live, these updates make Telestream ideal for IP-based contribution workflows in live sports, news, and events. IQ's machine-learning-based MOS (Mean Opinion Score) technology delivers best-in-class video quality analysis, now supporting a wider range HEVC chroma and bit depth profiles. This enables objective, real-time QoE assessment for both premium content and streaming services.

Multi-Network Distribution Monitoring

ARGUS continues to lead with single-pane-of-glass observability across OTT, satellite, cable, IPTV, and DAA environments. Sentry, Inspector Live, and Surveyor probes feed into ARGUS for centralized fault detection and diagnostics. Whether on-premises, virtual, or cloud-based, ARGUS helps teams monitor performance and resolve issues faster.

HDR Monitoring and Color Workflow Enhancements with PRISM

PRISM's expanded capabilities simplify SDR/HDR monitoring and camera shading with enhanced 3D LUT support that enables precise HDR/SDR color conversions and eliminates the need for external LUT boxes, streamlining live production workflows with easier feed monitoring and setup. Updates to the patented HDR toolset include enhanced luma-qualified CIE chart controls and expanded False Color modes for both artistic and technical review. These features make PRISM an indispensable tool in HDR mastering, live production, and QC.

ST 2110 Visualization and Diagnostics

PRISM remains the gold standard for ST 2110 stream analysis, including JPEG XS (-22), audio (-30/-31), and ancillary data (-40) support. Its intuitive interface and packet-level insight help engineers configure and troubleshoot IP systems with confidence. INSPECT provides high-density monitoring up to 180 Gb/s. The "Send to PRISM" feature facilitates seamless escalation to PRISM for deep diagnostics. Together, they provide end-to-end IP observability and expert-level analysis within a single ecosystem.

Timing and Signal Generation with SPG9000

The SPG9000 introduces four-port PTP redundancy, in-band test signals, and dual-leader configurations for high-availability timing across IP, SDI, and hybrid systems. New features include ancillary test sequences, such as closed captions over both SDI and ST 2110-40. This enhances commissioning workflows and compliance checks.

See Telestream at IBC2025

Telestream will showcase new Test and Measurement solutions at IBC2025 at Stand 7.B21 . To schedule a meeting or request a demonstration, visit https://www.telestream.net/ibc2025/schedule-a-meeting-section .

Download press imagery here .

About Telestream

Ingest. Enhance. Deliver.

Telestream has been at the forefront of digital media innovation for nearly three decades, serving as the trusted partner behind some of the world's most mission-critical media operations. Its industry-leading test and measurement and media workflow solutions streamline operations and scale efficiently across the entire media lifecycle - from capture and live production to automation, processing, quality control, content management, and distribution. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, Telestream ensures high-quality media delivery to any audience, on any platform. The company is privately held and headquartered in Nevada City, California. Learn more at www.telestream.net .

